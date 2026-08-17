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This Career Criminal Has Assaulted Four Women in Two Weeks. Why Do Judges Keep Freeing Him?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 4:00 PM
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This Career Criminal Has Assaulted Four Women in Two Weeks. Why Do Judges Keep Freeing Him?
Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP

It's a day ending in "-y" and another judge is letting a career criminal walk. In the last two weeks, 26-year-old Jeff Kufi Asare has sexually assaulted four women in and around Oklahoma City. Despite that, he's been cut loose by judges to continue to commit crimes.

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Jail records identify the defendant as Jeff Kufi Asare, 26, who was booked Aug. 12 on a $75,000 cash-or-bail bond. The record did not list a release date. Oklahoma City ABC affiliate KOCO reported that firefighters saw Asare allegedly restraining a woman on the Lake Hefner Trail before alerting police.

The arrest followed two others in less than two weeks. On Aug. 1, Oklahoma City police responded to a possible rape call and arrested Asare on probable-cause allegations of felony sexual battery and felony indecent exposure.

How many women have to be assaulted and raped?

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Asare has a lengthy criminal record, of course, including a breaking and entering back in March of this year and October 2025, trespass, retail larceny and injuring an officer.

Despite that, and despite the fact that Asare was arrested for sexual battery in a park on August 1, he was released and committed sexual battery again. He was released again and raped (or attempted to rape) a woman.

At least two judges have let Asare walk.

"Judge Truong is not the one. She released him once, March 3, 2025, on a misdemeanor. Judge Kerr let him walk on the breaking and entering. Judge Riesen let him walk after the first two sex assaults and set the third bond at $75k," wrote the social media user.

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Asare might also be an illegal immigrant, and ICE has been notified.

Democrat soft-on-crime policies and lenient judges lead to women being assaulted, raped, and even murdered. We do not have to tolerate this, and we shouldn't.

According to KOCO, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office said it will push for a higher bond, which is currently set at $75,000, in light of the series of incidents, and that they'll file state charges once officials formally present the cases. Asare reportedly remains in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JUDGES
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