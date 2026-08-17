This Career Criminal Has Assaulted Four Women in Two Weeks. Why Do Judges Keep Freeing Him?

It's a day ending in "-y" and another judge is letting a career criminal walk. In the last two weeks, 26-year-old Jeff Kufi Asare has sexually assaulted four women in and around Oklahoma City. Despite that, he's been cut loose by judges to continue to commit crimes.

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An Oklahoma man with seven prior convictions was arrested three times in 12 days over alleged attacks on women — including sexual battery, attempted kidnapping, and first-degree rape.



Jeff Kufi Asare, 26, was first arrested Aug. 1 after Oklahoma City police responded to a… pic.twitter.com/AhetKB31Uz — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) August 17, 2026

Here's more:

Jail records identify the defendant as Jeff Kufi Asare, 26, who was booked Aug. 12 on a $75,000 cash-or-bail bond. The record did not list a release date. Oklahoma City ABC affiliate KOCO reported that firefighters saw Asare allegedly restraining a woman on the Lake Hefner Trail before alerting police. The arrest followed two others in less than two weeks. On Aug. 1, Oklahoma City police responded to a possible rape call and arrested Asare on probable-cause allegations of felony sexual battery and felony indecent exposure.

How many women have to be assaulted and raped?

Oklahoma City. Jeff Asare, 26. Four women in two weeks.



Bus: shoved her into the window, hand down her pants.



Street: pulled her pants down.



Park: grabbed her over and over.



Lake Hefner trail: pulled her down and tried to rape her. Firefighters stopped it.



Bonds: $50k, $50k,… https://t.co/rLRvUTaSjT pic.twitter.com/WZqdka83Vb — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 17, 2026

Asare has a lengthy criminal record, of course, including a breaking and entering back in March of this year and October 2025, trespass, retail larceny and injuring an officer.

Kufi Asare is a migrant in Oklahoma. Here is his criminal record so far:



8/12/26: Rape (1st degree)

8/6/26: Sexual battery in a park

8/1/26: Sexual battery in a park

3/5/26: Breaking and entering

10/3/25: Breaking and entering

2/23/25: Trespass + obstruction

8/27/23: Retail… pic.twitter.com/uOfUK3hNuo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 16, 2026

Despite that, and despite the fact that Asare was arrested for sexual battery in a park on August 1, he was released and committed sexual battery again. He was released again and raped (or attempted to rape) a woman.

At least two judges have let Asare walk.

"Judge Truong is not the one. She released him once, March 3, 2025, on a misdemeanor. Judge Kerr let him walk on the breaking and entering. Judge Riesen let him walk after the first two sex assaults and set the third bond at $75k," wrote the social media user.

Judge Cindy Truong only released Jeff Kofi Asare once. March 3, 2025. A misdemeanor.



The breaking and entering was Judge Beth Kerr. CM-2026-672. Time served. Then she let him walk.



After the April 1 plea, Kerr filed the Immigration Warning under Padilla v. Kentucky.



ICE never… https://t.co/AnWf9u5LtY pic.twitter.com/SxlSxlbG7R — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 17, 2026

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Asare might also be an illegal immigrant, and ICE has been notified.

Democrat soft-on-crime policies and lenient judges lead to women being assaulted, raped, and even murdered. We do not have to tolerate this, and we shouldn't.

According to KOCO, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office said it will push for a higher bond, which is currently set at $75,000, in light of the series of incidents, and that they'll file state charges once officials formally present the cases. Asare reportedly remains in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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