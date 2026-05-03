Poll: 74 Percent Think America Is Winning War in Iran

A new poll shows that 74 percent of people think America is winning the war with Iran.

That’s according to a new Harvard CAPS/ Harris Poll taken on April 23-26, 2026.

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Poll: Majority in U.S. Think America Winning in War With Iran (Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll) April 23-26, 2026



74% think the U.S. is winning in the war with Iran, including 60% of Democrats, 91% of Republicans, and 70% of Independents. pic.twitter.com/6jHng5NCnO — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) May 3, 2026

Remarkable numbers—especially given a mainstream media narrative that insists America is losing and the Islamic Republic of Iran is winning. https://t.co/FgVWL6oBUo — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) May 3, 2026

Three-quarters of US registered voters said the United States is winning the war with Iran, while 26% said Iran was winning, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.



The survey was conducted online in the United States from April 23-26 among 2,745 registered voters.



On… pic.twitter.com/6KAwh0Olgb — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 3, 2026

Majority in U.S. Who Follow The Conflict Closely Think America is Winning War with Iran 👀 https://t.co/eZk2pN2ory — Nokoo 🇻🇦 (@NokooTV) May 3, 2026

The survey was conducted online within the U.S. among 2,745 registered voters.

The poll showed that 69 percent of the GOP said that the country is on the “right track,” compared to 19 percent of Democrats and 22 percent of independent voters.

Poll respondents said that inflation and affordability are the most important issues facing them, followed by restoring basic American values and immigration.

Poll respondents said that Trump’s most popular policies are lowering prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients and low-income patients, deporting illegal aliens who have committed crimes, and eliminating waste and fraud within the government.

About 74 percent of poll respondents said that it is in the U.S’s interest to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

About 74 percent of poll respondents said that they support Israel over Hamas.

Nearly 80 percent of poll respondents said that Trump was right to agree to a ceasefire, while 57 percent said that the president was right to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

About 34 percent of people who follow the conflict closely said that Iran has lost its nuclear capability, while 65 percent said that Iran is rebuilding its nuclear capability.

The poll showed that over half of the people who follow the conflict closely supported the military airstrikes in Iran, while 44 percent oppose them.

Meanwhile, voters indicated strong support for key conditions to reach a deal with Iran.

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Nearly 80 percent said that Iran must stop supporting terror proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas.

Seventy-eight percent said that Iran must stop executing protesters, while 75 percent said that Iran must recognize the right of Israel to exist.

About 74 percent said that Iran must cede control of the Strait of Hormuz and never block ships or charge tolls, while 72 percent said that Iran must be limited in its production of ballistic missiles, and 71 percent said that Iran must give up the right to enrich any uranium and surrender its enriched uranium.

About two out of three respondents said that Trump should insist on all of the above points to reach a deal. About 54 percent of respondents said that the U.S. has the upper hand in negotiations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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