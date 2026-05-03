In a State Rife With Fraud, This Is What Dems Focus on
In a State Rife With Fraud, This Is What Dems Focus on
You Won't Believe How This WaPo Columnist Wants to Reduce Gun Deaths
You Won't Believe How This WaPo Columnist Wants to Reduce Gun Deaths
VIP
The Politicization of Motherhood
The Politicization of Motherhood
VIP
UMich Professor Turns Graduation Into Pro-Palestinian Rally
UMich Professor Turns Graduation Into Pro-Palestinian Rally
Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized and Is in Critical Condition
Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized and Is in Critical Condition
Michigan Pharmacy Tech Pleads Guilty to $5.6M Medicare Fraud and Selling Oxycodone to Drug Traffickers
Michigan Pharmacy Tech Pleads Guilty to $5.6M Medicare Fraud and Selling Oxycodone to...
Ban SPLC Propaganda from Government Schools Now
Ban SPLC Propaganda from Government Schools Now
'Project Freedom': Trump Orders U.S. Military to Guide Trapped Ships Out of Hormuz Strait Starting Monday
'Project Freedom': Trump Orders U.S. Military to Guide Trapped Ships Out of Hormuz...
Ricin Letters, Etched Bullet, and Encrypted Emails: Ohio Man's Terror Campaign Against Public Officials
Ricin Letters, Etched Bullet, and Encrypted Emails: Ohio Man's Terror Campaign Against Pub...
McMorrow Compares Trump to Nazis While Her Party Backs a Candidate With a Literal Nazi Tattoo
McMorrow Compares Trump to Nazis While Her Party Backs a Candidate With a...
Watch This Amazing Interview With the Hero Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting
Watch This Amazing Interview With the Hero Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting
Here's Why This U.S. Senate Candidate Got Arrested For Threatening Trump
Here's Why This U.S. Senate Candidate Got Arrested For Threatening Trump
Two American Service Members Go Missing During Military Exercise in Morocco
Two American Service Members Go Missing During Military Exercise in Morocco
America Needs the Bible
America Needs the Bible
Tipsheet

Poll: 74 Percent Think America Is Winning War in Iran

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 03, 2026 7:00 PM
Poll: 74 Percent Think America Is Winning War in Iran
X/@CENTCOM

A new poll shows that 74 percent of people think America is winning the war with Iran. 

That’s according to a new Harvard CAPS/ Harris Poll taken on April 23-26, 2026. 

Advertisement

The survey was conducted online within the U.S. among 2,745 registered voters. 

The poll showed that 69 percent of the GOP said that the country is on the “right track,” compared to 19 percent of Democrats and 22 percent of independent voters. 

Recommended

Here's Why This U.S. Senate Candidate Got Arrested For Threatening Trump Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

GOP IRAN ISRAEL POLLING USA

Poll respondents said that inflation and affordability are the most important issues facing them, followed by restoring basic American values and immigration. 

Poll respondents said that Trump’s most popular policies are lowering prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients and low-income patients, deporting illegal aliens who have committed crimes, and eliminating waste and fraud within the government. 

About 74 percent of poll respondents said that it is in the U.S’s interest to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. 

About 74 percent of poll respondents said that they support Israel over Hamas. 

Nearly 80 percent of poll respondents said that Trump was right to agree to a ceasefire, while 57 percent said that the president was right to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. 

About 34 percent of people who follow the conflict closely said that Iran has lost its nuclear capability, while 65 percent said that Iran is rebuilding its nuclear capability. 

The poll showed that over half of the people who follow the conflict closely supported the military airstrikes in Iran, while 44 percent oppose them. 

Meanwhile, voters indicated strong support for key conditions to reach a deal with Iran. 

Advertisement

Nearly 80 percent said that Iran must stop supporting terror proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas. 

Seventy-eight percent said that Iran must stop executing protesters, while 75 percent said that Iran must recognize the right of Israel to exist. 

About 74 percent said that Iran must cede control of the Strait of Hormuz and never block ships or charge tolls, while 72 percent said that Iran must be limited in its production of ballistic missiles, and 71 percent said that Iran must give up the right to enrich any uranium and surrender its enriched uranium. 

About two out of three respondents said that Trump should insist on all of the above points to reach a deal. About 54 percent of respondents said that the U.S. has the upper hand in negotiations. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why This U.S. Senate Candidate Got Arrested For Threatening Trump Joseph Chalfant
Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized and Is in Critical Condition Scott McClallen
'Project Freedom': Trump Orders U.S. Military to Guide Trapped Ships Out of Hormuz Strait Starting Monday Scott McClallen
It’s Hard To Care About Democrats at All Anymore Derek Hunter
In a State Rife With Fraud, This Is What Dems Focus on Jeff Charles
UMich Professor Turns Graduation Into Pro-Palestinian Rally Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's Why This U.S. Senate Candidate Got Arrested For Threatening Trump Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement