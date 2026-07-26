Democrats Mortgage Headquarters for $15 Million to Bail Out of Their Financial Fiasco

The Democratic National Committee, cash-poor ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, has made the risky decision to post their headquarters as collateral in exchange for a $15 million loan, according to a report from NOTUS.

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DNC Puts Its Own Headquarters on the Line for $15M Loan as Insiders Warn of Deepening Cash Crisis — NOTUS pic.twitter.com/AefAYmZfQD — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 26, 2026

This isn’t the first time that Democrats have used the building to secure cash, according to the report. This, however, is the largest loan that Democrats have ever taken during a midterm cycle. The move has caused concern amongst Democrat leadership that DNC Chair Ken Martin could be running the group into the ground.

“Ken gaslighting us about the DNC’s finances and not being transparent about the financial situation makes us doubt if he can oversee the DNC during the most important primary of our lifetime,” an anonymous DNC member told NOTUS.

The massive loan adds to the pile of debt that the DNC has accumulated, as the organization was already more than $2 million in debt heading into the midterm cycle and only has $16 million in cash on hand. Republicans, however, are boasting record fundraising numbers across the board and maintain $128 million in cash through the Republican National Committee alone. Other GOP groups likewise maintain a massive cash advantage over their Democrat adversaries.

Checking in on Democrat fundraising this cycle so far:



CLF has $52 million more COH than HMP.



The DNC is worth -$2.2 million dollars while the RNC has $128.5 million COH.



The NRSC has $14.9 million more COH the DSCC.



And the NRCC has $13.7 million more COH than the DCCC.… https://t.co/5PV1yQamz7 pic.twitter.com/T7QHEvy0KN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 21, 2026

Those numbers are already bad news for Democrats, but pale in comparison when onlookers account for the sky-high cash balance reported by President Donald Trump’s PAC, which reportedly has $400 million in the bank as of mid-July.

Super PACs Cash Update:



🟡 Trump Pac: $400 million



🔴 RNC: $125.5 million

🔵 DNC: $3.4 million in debt pic.twitter.com/RN4a35aU9X — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 20, 2026

Democrats, who are on the back foot in the redistricting and fundraising battles, face an uphill climb while attempting to unseat the Republican majority in the House.

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