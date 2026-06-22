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Interesting Poll About the Dems From NY Voters...and Not in a Good Way

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 22, 2026 6:30 AM
Interesting Poll About the Dems From NY Voters...and Not in a Good Way
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

We’ve been through this before, with many voters from the city who claim to dislike left-wing shenanigans, only to end up supporting those figures at the polls. And there’s a reason for it. This survey suggests that the state of the Democratic Party with those in the Big Apple is piss-poor, but not for the reasons you think (via NY Post):

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The Democratic Party is run by a bunch of jackasses — according to its own members!

Frustrated Big Apple voters are fed up with Dem leaders, who they feel are failing to advocate for working people — and they want to clean house, according to a stunning new poll.

Half of Democratic voters polled in the 5 Borough Barometer survey, conducted by the Honan Strategy Group, signaled that electing a new generation of younger, more progressive members who will challenge the party establishment is a top priority in this year’s closely-watched congressional primaries.

The astonishing repudiation of the Democratic Party leadership comes as support for the party dwindles, according to the poll.

Only 63% of Democratic voters hold a favorable view of the party overall, while 35% — more than one in three — have an unfavorable view, the survey found.

The high level of discontent gives the Democratic Socialists of America and left-wing allies an opportunity to knock off more incumbents with their slate of insurgent candidates in Tuesday’s primary elections, Honan Strategy Group president and CEO Bradley Honan said.

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CNN’s Harry Enten also noted the Democratic Party’s shift towards madness. 

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