Interesting Poll About the Dems From NY Voters...and Not in a Good Way

We’ve been through this before, with many voters from the city who claim to dislike left-wing shenanigans, only to end up supporting those figures at the polls. And there’s a reason for it. This survey suggests that the state of the Democratic Party with those in the Big Apple is piss-poor, but not for the reasons you think (via NY Post):
The Democratic Party is run by a bunch of jackasses — according to its own members!
Frustrated Big Apple voters are fed up with Dem leaders, who they feel are failing to advocate for working people — and they want to clean house, according to a stunning new poll.
Half of Democratic voters polled in the 5 Borough Barometer survey, conducted by the Honan Strategy Group, signaled that electing a new generation of younger, more progressive members who will challenge the party establishment is a top priority in this year’s closely-watched congressional primaries.
The astonishing repudiation of the Democratic Party leadership comes as support for the party dwindles, according to the poll.
Only 63% of Democratic voters hold a favorable view of the party overall, while 35% — more than one in three — have an unfavorable view, the survey found.
The high level of discontent gives the Democratic Socialists of America and left-wing allies an opportunity to knock off more incumbents with their slate of insurgent candidates in Tuesday’s primary elections, Honan Strategy Group president and CEO Bradley Honan said.
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CNN’s Harry Enten also noted the Democratic Party’s shift towards madness.
WOW: CNN’s statistician Harry Enten BREAKS DOWN the “stunning” rise of socialism in the Democratic Party. “Capitalism has absolutely fallen through the floor. Look at this: it’s now just 42% of Democrats who have a favorable view of capitalism. Socialism, on the other hand, has… pic.twitter.com/LYCJAdWMtH— RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 19, 2026
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