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Tipsheet

The DNC 2024 Autopsy Is Here, and It's a Disaster

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 12:10 PM
The DNC 2024 Autopsy Is Here, and It's a Disaster
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Last week, Kamala Harris was telling donors she wanted the DNC's 2024 election report, probably better referred to as an autopsy, released. Now the report is coming out, and it's bound to be a doozy.

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DNC Chair Ken Martin released a statement on the report, admitting it's not up to his standards. And you'll soon see why.

Here's what the statement says:

When I was elected DNC chair, I commissioned an after-action review of the 2024 election that I wanted to be honest and transparent, and with actionable and specific takeaways for the future of the Democratic Party.

When I received the report late last year, it wasn't ready for primetime — not even close — and because no source material was provided, it would have meant starting over. I could not in good faith put the DNC's stamp of approval on the report that was produced.

After last November's massive Democratic wins, I didn't want to create a distraction, but by not putting the report out, I ended up creating an even bigger distraction. For that, I sincerely apologize.

For full transparency, I am releasing the report as we received it, in its entirety, unedited and unabridged. It does not meet my standards, and it won't meet your standards, but I am doing this because people need to be able to trust the Democratic Party and trust our word.

There's a lot to parse in this statement. The first takeaway is that the DNC is such a mess that they looked at this report and had no way of actually fixing it. This tells us their party is just as big a disaster as this report. Second, the 'massive Democratic wins' Martin touts have largely been a disaster. Spanberger got smacked down by both the Virginia state Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court, Democrats are losing House seats across the country, and approval of Congressional Democrats is at a new all-time low.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

Ouch.

Parts of the report are being summarized and shared online. The biggest takeaways are not surprises to those who paid attention. It turns out President Trump's 'they/them' messaging was highly effective, Democrats neglected rural voters and local parties, and the Democrats failed to define themselves but relied on 'not Trump' messaging instead.

We're all aware that there was significant tension and backroom fighting between Kamala Harris' campaign staff and the Biden administration. The autopsy shows the Biden team was criticized for not adequately preparing Kamala Harris.

There are also no mentions of Israel, Gaza, or Palestine.

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This is sure to tick off both sides of the aisle.

The Left's anti-Israel, antisemitic base will say the Democrats' position on Gaza was problematic, while other voters will see their increasingly antisemitic candidates and office holders as alarming.

It really is a mess. All the highlighted areas and red text are changes that need to be made.

Correct. The Democrats think everything is messaging and strategy, and they're sacrificing policy in favor of messaging.

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The report also recommends the Democrats shift away from identity politics in favor of 'middle-class appeal.'

The absolute state of the Democratic Party, ladies and gentlemen.

There are also claims that there is still information being kept from the public, too. This includes actual spending and fundraising data, information in internal polling failures, media strategy mistakes, and the collapse of the Democrats' ground game.

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The report also blames the Harris campaign for the Democrats' collapse with men, rural voters, white non-college voters, and new voters. Harris fell below 50 percent with new voters for the first time in modern history.

It was also revealed that Democrats have lost ground at every level of government since Obama's 2008 win.

There are also countless factual errors that were flagged by reviewers, including incorrect dates, inaccurate vote counts, and claims contradicted by public data. The polling is especially revealing. Kamala Harris and the media ran like she was ahead in the polls.

Internal polling never had her ahead, but that wasn't made public until after the election.

The RNCC has raised a lot of money in 2026, beating out the Democrats in the first quarter. The Democrats did not release April numbers as of yesterday's report. Now we can see why.

While the word 'inflation' is mentioned in the report 18 times, it's all related to 'inflation-adjusted' spending stats. There's no meaningful discussion of the Bidenflation Americans experienced for four years.

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Simply incredible.

Biden's age and cognitive concerns were also omitted.

Although, in fairness, the DNC and its media allies did their best to bury that story, too.

Exactly this. If you look at Gavin Newsom's campaign, he's trying to run as the not-Trump Democratic version of Trump. 

Incompetence is the standard at the DNC, it seems. You can read the report here.

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The Democrats have learned nothing from 2024. The debacle over this report proves it, as does the report itself. It is a mess, replete with finger-pointing and blame games, full of factual errors, and omitting some of the most important policy positions. 

Heading into the midterms, Americans need to know that the DNC is unfit to govern. They cannot produce an accurate report on the 2024 election almost two years after the fact; they are not honest about why they lost; and yet they still want us to put them in charge of everything. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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