Peggy Flanagan Encourages Far-Left Activists to Destroy Our History

It's not news that current Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is a left-wing radical. A Democratic Socialist, Flanagan not only oversaw $9 billion in welfare fraud, and pandered to the Somali community responsible for most of it, both wearing a hijab and calling them the "fabric" of the Minnesota community. She also supports a green agenda that would collapse her state's energy infrastructure (something that will be really fun in the harsh Minnesota winters), and she wants to abolish ICE, defund the police, and supports Medicare for All.

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When Black Lives Matter rioters burned parts of Minneapolis to the ground, causing more than $500 million in damage, Flanagan blamed the damage on "white supremacists."

The destruction is the point, and Flanagan has no qualms about encouraging radicals to continue destroying America and its history. This includes tearing down our statues.

After the Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by far-left activists, Peggy Flanagan responded by emboldening them.



“I’m not sad that it’s gone.”



She’s encouraging this kind of behavior to happen again.



This is the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.



H/t… pic.twitter.com/jTUU4702kI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 16, 2026

"I am not sad that it's gone," Flanagan said in a press conference following the statue's fall. "Columbus' legacy was setting in motion generations of violence, rape and genocide against indigenous people who were already here when he arrived."

The notion that indigenous people lived in peace and unity before Europeans came is a joke. They were often violent and warring with one another. In Central America, some native tribes joined up with the Spanish to fight the Aztecs, who would routinely sacrifice people.

"We have this myth of a man that Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492," she continued, "and now my daughter as Columbus as the man who got lost and hurt people. Placing a statue of a historical figure on the Minnesota state capitol confers an honor to their legacy. There is no honor in the legacy of Christopher Columbus."

There's a statue of George Floyd in Minneapolis, so we know who Flanagan honors.

The statue was a gift from Minnesotans of Italian descent who gathered up $50,000 in donations in the 1930's for it. This is nothing less than the destruction of American history by communist infiltrators.



Peggy needs to be prosecuted and jailed under the Smith Act. — ExtantBuffalo (@ExtantBuffalo) August 16, 2026

She does not care. As Mamdani demonstrated, Italians have no place in the Democratic Socialists' America.

“Now, my daughter knows Columbus as the man who got lost and hurt people.”



This is a crazy lady who hates America. https://t.co/BPdxRmTcrE — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 16, 2026

Yes, she is.

These people are a greater threat to liberalism and the entire world order than any third world dictator is. https://t.co/uqsGhzxfcO — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) August 17, 2026

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Hard to argue with this.

@LtGovFlanagan is totes okay with destroying American history and would like to have more opportunities to do so in Minnesota. Vote accordingly. https://t.co/Q9e9D3IQW5 — Nancy Phelps (@NancyPh32842797) August 17, 2026

The destruction is the point. The Left has to destroy our history so they can destroy this nation and rebuild it as the communist utopia they want.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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