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Peggy Flanagan Encourages Far-Left Activists to Destroy Our History

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 5:00 PM
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Peggy Flanagan Encourages Far-Left Activists to Destroy Our History
AP Photo/Jim Mone

It's not news that current Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is a left-wing radical. A Democratic Socialist, Flanagan not only oversaw $9 billion in welfare fraud, and pandered to the Somali community responsible for most of it, both wearing a hijab and calling them the "fabric" of the Minnesota community. She also supports a green agenda that would collapse her state's energy infrastructure (something that will be really fun in the harsh Minnesota winters), and she wants to abolish ICE, defund the police, and supports Medicare for All.

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When Black Lives Matter rioters burned parts of Minneapolis to the ground, causing more than $500 million in damage, Flanagan blamed the damage on "white supremacists."

The destruction is the point, and Flanagan has no qualms about encouraging radicals to continue destroying America and its history. This includes tearing down our statues.

"I am not sad that it's gone," Flanagan said in a press conference following the statue's fall. "Columbus' legacy was setting in motion generations of violence, rape and genocide against indigenous people who were already here when he arrived."

The notion that indigenous people lived in peace and unity before Europeans came is a joke. They were often violent and warring with one another. In Central America, some native tribes joined up with the Spanish to fight the Aztecs, who would routinely sacrifice people.

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"We have this myth of a man that Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492," she continued, "and now my daughter as Columbus as the man who got lost and hurt people. Placing a statue of a historical figure on the Minnesota state capitol confers an honor to their legacy. There is no honor in the legacy of Christopher Columbus."

There's a statue of George Floyd in Minneapolis, so we know who Flanagan honors.

She does not care. As Mamdani demonstrated, Italians have no place in the Democratic Socialists' America.

Yes, she is.

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Hard to argue with this.

The destruction is the point. The Left has to destroy our history so they can destroy this nation and rebuild it as the communist utopia they want.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MINNESOTA | RIOTS
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