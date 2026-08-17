Tell Us Something We Don't Know: DSA Committee Says They Hate Our Constitution

The American Constitution may be the best foundational document in world history. It enshrines our freedoms not as being from a benevolent government, but as inalienable God-given rights that cannot be usurped by bureaucrats, whether they sit on a throne in England or in the halls of Congress.

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The Constitution tells the government what it cannot do, and limits how it can infringe upon and limit our rights. So, naturally, the Left hates it. The Democrats have shown disdain for the Constitution for years, of course. They hate the fact that it lets us speak our minds, which is why they tried to use mis/disinformation as an excuse for censorship and use corporations to silence us as a workaround to that pesky First Amendment. They also despise the fact that the Constitution protects our right to keep and own guns.

That's why defending the Constitution should be a priority for all freedom-loving Americans, because if they get the chance, Democrats will destroy it.

And they'll let the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) do the dirty work for them.

EXCLUSIVE: DSA Steering Committee member Cliff Connolly says the quiet part out loud:



“Our hatred of the United States Constitution.”



He calls the Constitution “the obstacle” socialists must “get over to have a revolution.” pic.twitter.com/TMDGmsJmBd — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 17, 2026

"So the two things that we're famous for is our commitment to a program and our hatred of the United States Constitution," said Cliff Connolly. "And what the program does is it gives us a roadmap to revolution and it gives us the obstacle that we will finally have to get over to have a revolution, which is the United States Constitution, the basis of the United States government."

"And what the minimum-maximum program specifically, what that format specifically gives us, is that roadmap," he continued. "It gives us the minimum circumstances under which we would be able to take power and govern and it gives us the maximum program, which are the goals that we were actually aiming for."

We've already told you about the DSA's goals: full-blown communism and a dismantling of America.

These people should be prosecuted. This does not fall under “free speech.” It involves conspiracy to overthrow or destroy the government (or related acts), and it is a federal crime.



18 U.S.C. § 2384 (seditious conspiracy) — julezy (@JulezySays) August 17, 2026

The laws against communism and communists are still on the books here. Time to enforce them.

Lucky for him, he has 194 other countries to choose from to live. He should pick one.



America isn't the one for him. ✌️🤟🙏🇺🇸💪⚖️ — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) August 17, 2026

Cuba is nice this time of year.

And all Dems will do is yell "big tent" because they need votes, not understanding what's happening — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 17, 2026

They understand exactly what's happening. The only difference between the Democrat Party and the DSA these days is that the DSA says the quiet part out loud.

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The globalists must be very proud of their leftist proxy. This is exactly what they intended when they took over the education system in America & the media. https://t.co/60iKdUnDBI — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 17, 2026

Bingo.

Conservatives need to reclaim academia and the media.

DSA wants to overturn the mechanisms of peaceful democracy. https://t.co/76cVnNP8Gp — Alice Poole (@shesrightshow) August 17, 2026

Yes, they do.

He calls the Constitution “the obstacle” socialists must “get over to have a revolution.” https://t.co/UNzMbPxdkg — Cindy Johnson (@johnson_ci19658) August 17, 2026

This is actually one of the best endorsements of the Constitution, and a compliment to the brilliance of the Founding Fathers. If the Constitution is an obstacle to these dangerous people taking over everything and running our lives, we're so grateful for it.

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