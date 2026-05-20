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Tipsheet

Jacob Frey Admits What We Knew All Along About Anti-ICE Riots

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 8:00 AM
Jacob Frey Admits What We Knew All Along About Anti-ICE Riots
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

If you pay even cursory attention to politics, you'll notice a pattern: Democrats are increasingly relying on inflammatory rhetoric, threats, and outright violence to advance their agenda and protect their pet causes. This includes massive anti-ICE, anti-Border Patrol riots across the country.

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Now, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey admitted what we all knew: those riots were meant to thwart ICE efforts to enforce our immigration laws, a full-blown intimidation tactic to help Democrats protect their illegal alien voter base and turn voters against ICE.

"The goal here was not just to have ICE and Border Patrol leave Minneapolis and go to terrorize some other city," Frey said. "The goal, and every single person felt it deeply, to stop ICE and Border Patrol in their tracks, to stand up for the endurance of our republic, to be patriots. We saw that by the tens of thousands of people who were peacefully protesting in the street."

There was nothing peaceful about a lot of that. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TIM WALZ

And they use violence to get their way.

He's terrible.

Interference with federal law enforcement is a crime. Every person should be arrested and face the legal consequences of this.

It's a mistake not to hold him accountable.

Very tiresome.

The State of the Union was not a fluke. Democrats despise American citizens and put illegal aliens first.

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They're desperate to protect illegal aliens because those illegal aliens are vital to the survival of the Democratic Party. If illegal aliens benefited Republicans, Democrats would be hurling them back over the border with impunity. Voters need to remember this heading into November.

Democrats may want your votes, but they do not want to represent you.

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