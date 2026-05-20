Jacob Frey Admits What We Knew All Along About Anti-ICE Riots

If you pay even cursory attention to politics, you'll notice a pattern: Democrats are increasingly relying on inflammatory rhetoric, threats, and outright violence to advance their agenda and protect their pet causes. This includes massive anti-ICE, anti-Border Patrol riots across the country.

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Now, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey admitted what we all knew: those riots were meant to thwart ICE efforts to enforce our immigration laws, a full-blown intimidation tactic to help Democrats protect their illegal alien voter base and turn voters against ICE.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the goal of Democrats' riots was "to stop ICE and Border Patrol in their tracks" across the nation.



Democrats are intentionally causing chaos to protect criminal illegals. pic.twitter.com/zTGcw5yNm2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2026

"The goal here was not just to have ICE and Border Patrol leave Minneapolis and go to terrorize some other city," Frey said. "The goal, and every single person felt it deeply, to stop ICE and Border Patrol in their tracks, to stand up for the endurance of our republic, to be patriots. We saw that by the tens of thousands of people who were peacefully protesting in the street."

There was nothing peaceful about a lot of that.

They can’t get American voters to approve changing the laws, like our constitution and republic rely on, so they’ve decided they can pick and choose the laws where they rule pic.twitter.com/AOkUrWk6cC — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) May 19, 2026

And they use violence to get their way.

Didnt work, ICE remained and your city is in ruins, ya potato. Well done. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) May 19, 2026

He's terrible.

They are obstructing justice - and with this testimony, he should be charged. — Mike Kole (@kolemichael) May 19, 2026

Interference with federal law enforcement is a crime. Every person should be arrested and face the legal consequences of this.

That's called impeding federal officers, and it's a federal crime.



He's straight up admitting his complicity in a criminal conspiracy. And no one is arresting him for it. https://t.co/eKh3twx6ZB — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) May 19, 2026

It's a mistake not to hold him accountable.

Can this pos get arrested yet or nah? Day after day with impunity. So tiresome. https://t.co/rFhsHNPGhT — Jason 🇺🇸 (@jbeam123) May 19, 2026

Very tiresome.

Turns out the state of the union address was not a fluke.



Democrats survey illegals.



Not Americans. https://t.co/pYuWpDYYd8 — 🇺🇸 Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) May 19, 2026

The State of the Union was not a fluke. Democrats despise American citizens and put illegal aliens first.

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The Dems have staked their political future on the Open Borders/Mass Amnesty agenda. Thats why they fight every deportation like it’s a Dem voter being taken away. https://t.co/J9X0vXkFPg — Jonathan Fahey (@JonforFairfax) May 19, 2026

They're desperate to protect illegal aliens because those illegal aliens are vital to the survival of the Democratic Party. If illegal aliens benefited Republicans, Democrats would be hurling them back over the border with impunity. Voters need to remember this heading into November.

Democrats may want your votes, but they do not want to represent you.