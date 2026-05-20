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Tipsheet

The NRCC Has Raised a Ton of Cash in 2026

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2026 4:45 PM
The NRCC Has Raised a Ton of Cash in 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee is well-funded this cycle as the GOP prepares for the 2026 midterm elections. It will be challenging, as Republicans face voter discontent over the cost of living and gas prices. Yes, Trump must approve his ratings, but the truth is: the Democrats are viewed far worse by the electorate. The new redistricting efforts have also boosted Republicans' chances of retaining the House. It’s not over. We were counted out ten days ago—and now the Democrats are panicking. A lot can change, and it’s only May. The war chest will need to be enormous to secure a win this year, and the GOP has it (via Axios):

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The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) is touting the fundraising numbers as evidence the party is entering the midterms with momentum despite historical headwinds for the party in power.

The NRCC brought in $10.4 million in April, and has $81.3 million cash on hand.

The NRCC has now raised $174.9 million cycle-to-date.

State of play: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has not released their April numbers.

The NRCC outraised the DCCC in 2025 by roughly $2 million, and outraised the DCCC in the first quarter of 2026 by roughly the same margin.

The NRCC has historically lagged far behind the DCCC in fundraising. In October, the NRCC had its first six-figure edge in year-to-date fundraising over the Democrats in an off-year since 2015.

“House Republicans are on offense and have the ingredients to defy history with a historic fundraising advantage, battle-tested candidates, a favorable map, and a winning message focused on the issues voters care about most,” said NRCC spokesperson Mike Marinella. “While Republicans continue building momentum, Democrats are stuck navigating messy primaries, a weak national brand, and a party increasingly pulled apart by its own far-left base.”

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