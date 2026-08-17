FEC Cracks Down After Talarico Donors Break Campaign Finance Law

The FEC has identified 143 donors to the James Talarico campaign who have violated campaign finance law by contributing more than the legal maximum this quarter.

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According to a new report from NOTUS, the campaign has now amassed more than $1 million in overcontributions. Federal regulators have sent the Talarico campaign letters each quarter warning them that they have accepted illegal donations. The Talarico campaign has begun issuing refunds to those who have contributed more than the legal limit.

One of the illegal donations was made by Colorado’s Democrat Governor Jared Polis, who made two contributions totaling $4,500. Regulators have set a $3,500 limit on campaign contributions for individuals.

NOTUS reports that individuals who are receiving refunds are likewise receiving instructions to reallocate the funds to the cash-strapped Democratic National Committee. The DNC has torched more than $200 million in funds since 2025 and remains heavily indebted, with the organization being forced to mortgage off its headquarters for $15 million as the midterms approach.

Meanwhile, Republicans remain cash-rich off of the back of repeat fundraising records. To make financial matters worse for Democrats, President Donald Trump has announced that he will reallocate funds from his personal PAC to winnable Republican seats.

The first batch of funds is set to be to the tune of $30 million, with many speculating that some of the funds will be routed to Texas to give a boost to Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Paxton and Talarico will face off against one another in November’s midterm elections for control of the Texas Senate seat.

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