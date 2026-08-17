CNN’s Harry Enten Just Delivered Democrats Some Bad News About the 2026 Midterms

Democrats have an increasingly uphill battle as we barrel towards the midterms.

According to CNN’s Harry Enten, before a series of Democratic and Republican state redistricting efforts, Democrats needed only a combined one-point advantage in the national vote to win the midterms. In the aftermath, however, they may now need to beat Republicans by three to four points, a difficult prospect as the party remains broadly unpopular among the national electorate.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: CNN has just admitted that Democrats need to win the 2026 national popular vote by +3-4 POINTS because of GOP redistricting



Before this, they only needed 1 point! 🤯



"To win House control, under current lines...they only would have to have won by less than 1… pic.twitter.com/R9gcup6VjC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2026

"And you can see here the national vote margin Dems need to win the House control," Enten said. "Well under the current lines, right, the lines that are happening right now, they only would have to have won the National House popular vote by less than a point, by less than a point. So basically any win would have gotten them the House. But now with redistricting, look at this, the Democrats in order to win back the House of Representatives, they have to win by anywhere from three all the way up to four percentage points. So Democrats can't just win by a little, they got to win by a lot to win back the House."

This comes as many expected a blue tsunami in the midterms, since the party holding the White House typically suffers congressional losses. But President Trump has made retaining Congress a central priority, and Republicans’ prospects appear stronger than previously expected. Republican-led states, including Texas, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, and Tennessee, pursued mid-decade redistricting to turn toss-up districts more reliably red. Democrats responded in kind, but the effort appears, in several cases, to have backfired.

The House remains Republicans’ chief concern, while the Senate is likely to remain in our control.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.