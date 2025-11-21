So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week
Here's When the Epstein Files Will Be Released
Former CNN Host Issues a Stark Warning to Dems Over Their Insane Message...
Justice Department Tries to Salvage Case Against James Comey
Did Jasmine Crockett Just Pull a Jussie Smollett?
VIP
White House Prepares to Issue Executive Order Limiting State Artificial Intelligence Laws
Will Albany Cave to Mamdani's Tax-and-Spend Scheme? He Says It Doesn't Matter, He's...
Aftyn Behn Tries to Save Her Campaign After Hating on Nashville
Here's the Scary Reason Authorities Arrested a VA Assistant Principal and His Brother
Eric Swalwell Announces He's Running for Governor of California
Guess Who Mamdani Blamed for Antisemitic Protest Outside NYC Synagogue (and Why)
Byron Donalds Crashes Kamala Harris Event With Mobile Trolling
Air Traffic Controllers With Perfect Attendance to Receive $10k Bonuses
Inside Qatar's $225 Million Effort to Court US Policymakers and Press
Tipsheet

Global Threat: Mossad Helped European Intelligence Bodies Thwart Planned Hamas Terror Attacks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 21, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Michael Probst

If anyone thought the October 7 terror attacks in Israel were simply the result of decades-long conflicts in the region and Islamic hatred of the Jewish state, and not an indicator of a widespread — nay, global — network of terror cells, they were sorely mistaken.

Advertisement

Yesterday, we learned that the Israeli intelligence arm Mossad, in conjunction with European intelligence bodies, foiled multiple Hamas plots across the European continent.

"It was ready to go," the post read. "This was a potential October 7 in Europe."

Here's more from Fox News:

Coordinated counterterrorism raids across Europe have uncovered what Israeli authorities describe as a significant Hamas network preparing attacks against Israeli and Jewish civilians. The joint effort involved the Mossad and multiple European intelligence and law enforcement agencies working across several countries.

According to the statement released by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of the Mossad for Intelligence and Special Operations, the dismantled network was part of a broader effort by Hamas leadership to establish terror infrastructure across the continent. Israeli officials refer to the network as the "Hamas Octopus," describing operational cells, weapons hideouts and logistical channels intended to activate attacks "on command."

A senior Israeli intelligence official familiar with the details told Fox News Digital, "There are active cells across Europe right now, already on their way to targets, and the public — along with law-enforcement bodies in these countries — must be significantly more alert as this activity continues."

Recommended

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL QATAR TERRORISM

The thread from the Mossad account also spelled out the threats in alarming detail.

The groups were ready to attack Jewish and Israeli targets and citizens in Europe. They were just waiting on orders.

But if you think other Europeans weren't going to be targeted, you're not paying attention.

And — as this writer reported here, here, and here — this all links back to Qatar, a major state-sponsor of terrorism and pro-Islamist propaganda.

And there's proof Qatar is behind this, too.

Advertisement

Here's just some of the terrorist groups Qatar has bankrolled over the years, as reported by Townhall in October:

There is ample evidence that Qatar has provided financial and material support, including weapons, to terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and Kamas. In 2014, the US Congress warned Turkey and Qatar of possible financial and other penalties if the nations continued to support terrorist organizations.

...

Since 2012, Qatar has provided at least $1.8 billion to Hamas, including $400 million "to build two housing complexes, rehabilitate three main roads and create a prosthetic center, among other projects, a transformational infusion of cash at a time when foreign aid to the Palestinian territories has been in free fall."

That "material support" was, unsurprisingly, not going to rebuild Gaza infrastructure. Instead, the "reconstruction aid" was used to rebuild Hamas and fund further terrorism. In October 2015, Israel seized 15 tons of sulfuric acid, often used in explosive devices.

And it's not going to be the last.

Europe and parts of America have allowed an alarming number of Islamists to enter their countries and states. We see the rotten fruit that such actions produce in places like NYC, Minneapolis, and Dearborn. We also see it in Britain, Germany, and France.

Advertisement

And it all ties back to Qatar.

And Iran.

Here's hoping it's not too late.

It was never about Israel. It was about the Jews. And when Hamas is finished with the Jews, it would be about the rest of us.

Advertisement

This has to include the United States.

The same can be said here in America.

Pick a side.

It's Hamas, funded by Qatar and Iran.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Guess Who Mamdani Blamed for Antisemitic Protest Outside NYC Synagogue (and Why) Amy Curtis
Former CNN Host Issues a Stark Warning to Dems Over Their Insane Message to Service Members Matt Vespa
Here's Trump's Proposal to End the Russia-Ukraine War Matt Vespa
Here's When the Epstein Files Will Be Released Matt Vespa
Did Jasmine Crockett Just Pull a Jussie Smollett? Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement