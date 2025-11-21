Global Threat: Mossad Helped European Intelligence Bodies Thwart Planned Hamas Terror Attacks

If anyone thought the October 7 terror attacks in Israel were simply the result of decades-long conflicts in the region and Islamic hatred of the Jewish state, and not an indicator of a widespread — nay, global — network of terror cells, they were sorely mistaken.

Yesterday, we learned that the Israeli intelligence arm Mossad, in conjunction with European intelligence bodies, foiled multiple Hamas plots across the European continent.

🚨 BREAKING The Mossad just dropped a bombshell, and this time it's not a pager:



A Hamas terror network has been operating inside Europe, complete with weapons caches, explosives, and recruited operatives waiting for activation.



This isn’t hypothetical. It was ready to go.… pic.twitter.com/RXXUTk8u3q — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

"It was ready to go," the post read. "This was a potential October 7 in Europe."

Here's more from Fox News:

Coordinated counterterrorism raids across Europe have uncovered what Israeli authorities describe as a significant Hamas network preparing attacks against Israeli and Jewish civilians. The joint effort involved the Mossad and multiple European intelligence and law enforcement agencies working across several countries. According to the statement released by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of the Mossad for Intelligence and Special Operations, the dismantled network was part of a broader effort by Hamas leadership to establish terror infrastructure across the continent. Israeli officials refer to the network as the "Hamas Octopus," describing operational cells, weapons hideouts and logistical channels intended to activate attacks "on command." A senior Israeli intelligence official familiar with the details told Fox News Digital, "There are active cells across Europe right now, already on their way to targets, and the public — along with law-enforcement bodies in these countries — must be significantly more alert as this activity continues."

The thread from the Mossad account also spelled out the threats in alarming detail.

The discovery wasn’t random.



A months-long Mossad investigation, working with European agencies, uncovered weapons hideouts in Vienna and arrested operatives in Germany and Austria.



Handguns. Explosive devices. Real infrastructure. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

The groups were ready to attack Jewish and Israeli targets and citizens in Europe. They were just waiting on orders.

The network had one goal:



Attack Jewish and Israeli targets on European soil “the day the order is given.”



Meaning the attacks weren’t a matter of if, but when. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

But if you think other Europeans weren't going to be targeted, you're not paying attention.

And — as this writer reported here, here, and here — this all links back to Qatar, a major state-sponsor of terrorism and pro-Islamist propaganda.

And here’s the part everyone needs to understand:

This wasn’t some rogue freelancer.



Evidence leads straight to Hamas leadership in Qatar. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

And there's proof Qatar is behind this, too.

A documented meeting in Qatar between Hamas official Basem Na’im and his son, who built the Vienna infrastructure, ties Doha directly into the operational chain.



Qatar can’t keep pretending it’s a neutral “mediator.” — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

Here's just some of the terrorist groups Qatar has bankrolled over the years, as reported by Townhall in October:

There is ample evidence that Qatar has provided financial and material support, including weapons, to terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and Kamas. In 2014, the US Congress warned Turkey and Qatar of possible financial and other penalties if the nations continued to support terrorist organizations. ... Since 2012, Qatar has provided at least $1.8 billion to Hamas, including $400 million "to build two housing complexes, rehabilitate three main roads and create a prosthetic center, among other projects, a transformational infusion of cash at a time when foreign aid to the Palestinian territories has been in free fall." That "material support" was, unsurprisingly, not going to rebuild Gaza infrastructure. Instead, the "reconstruction aid" was used to rebuild Hamas and fund further terrorism. In October 2015, Israel seized 15 tons of sulfuric acid, often used in explosive devices.

And it's not going to be the last.

This isn’t the first time Qatar-based Hamas officials have been implicated in global terror planning.



But now Europe is seeing the receipts. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

Europe and parts of America have allowed an alarming number of Islamists to enter their countries and states. We see the rotten fruit that such actions produce in places like NYC, Minneapolis, and Dearborn. We also see it in Britain, Germany, and France.

Turkey also emerges as a convenient operational hub.



One key operative, Barah al-Khatib, moved through Turkey before his arrest in Germany.



Again: this network was multi-state, coordinated, and resourced. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

And it all ties back to Qatar.

The bigger picture:



Hamas is no longer just a local actor focused on Israel.



It is actively building global terror infrastructure — mimicking Iranian proxy strategy. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

And Iran.

European governments are quietly waking up.



Recent raids, NGO bans, and mosque/association closures aren’t random.



They’re part of a wider shift: Europe finally sees Hamas as a threat on its own soil. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

Here's hoping it's not too late.

Jewish communities across Europe were the immediate targets.



Synagogues, schools, community centers.

This blows apart the fiction that Hamas is “only fighting Israel.” — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

It was never about Israel. It was about the Jews. And when Hamas is finished with the Jews, it would be about the rest of us.

The Mossad statement also signals something else:

They are currently thwarting “dozens” of attack channels worldwide.



Meaning what we’re seeing publicly is just the tip of the iceberg. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

This has to include the United States.

And the message to European governments is unmistakable:



Pick a side — because Hamas is already operating in your cities. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

The same can be said here in America.

Pick a side.

This is no longer a Middle East conflict contained to Gaza.



It’s a global security challenge — and Europe is now very much part of the battlefield.



Time to wake up and understand who the real threats are. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2025

It's Hamas, funded by Qatar and Iran.

