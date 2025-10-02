We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way
Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts....
A Former Politico Reporter Tweeted Something About the Schumer Shutdown That Irritated Lib...
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday
Wait, Hakeem Jeffries Closed His Office During the Schumer Shutdown?
We've Been Betrayed By Two Two Republican Senators. Want to Guess Which Ones.
President Trump Should Simply Ignore the Shutdown
Pope Leo Bashes Climate Skeptics After Trump Calls Out the 'Con Job'
Trump Will Meet With Vought Today. Here's What the Two Will Discuss.
VIP
Vance Makes 'Solemn Promise' to Hakeem Jeffries About the Memes
Government Shutdowns and Pandemic-Level Spending: The New Normal?
Is the Constitution 'Propaganda'?
Where Have the Men Gone? Why America Needs a Revival of Male Moxie to...
Steps We Can All Take to Live Healthier
Tipsheet

Terror Hits Manchester on Yom Kippur: Attack Outside Synagogue Leaves at Least Two Dead

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 02, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, during Yom Kippur.

Police were called to the scene after the terrorist rammed his car towards members of the public and stabbed one individual. 

Advertisement

“Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers,” GMP said on X about the incident. “One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.” 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by the attack. 

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," he said. "My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

Recommended

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Graphic video of the incident on X shows an elderly man lying in a pool of blood as police engage with the terrorist; onlookers can be heard urging authorities to just shoot him. "He's got bombs on him," one man said after police opened fire. 

The attack comes just weeks after ISIS urged its supporters to “shoot, stab, and ram” Jews and Christians in “America, Europe, and the world.”

Tags:

TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday Matt Vespa
We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way Kurt Schlichter
We've Been Betrayed By Two Two Republican Senators. Want to Guess Which Ones. Matt Vespa
A Former Politico Reporter Tweeted Something About the Schumer Shutdown That Irritated Libs Matt Vespa
Wait, Hakeem Jeffries Closed His Office During the Schumer Shutdown? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Advertisement