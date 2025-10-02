Terror Hits Manchester on Yom Kippur: Attack Outside Synagogue Leaves at Least Two Dead

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, during Yom Kippur.

Police were called to the scene after the terrorist rammed his car towards members of the public and stabbed one individual.

Advertisement

“Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers,” GMP said on X about the incident. “One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.”

Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, & 1 man had been stabbed. — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 2, 2025

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41 and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.



Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident. — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 2, 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by the attack.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," he said. "My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall.



The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.



My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 2, 2025

Graphic video of the incident on X shows an elderly man lying in a pool of blood as police engage with the terrorist; onlookers can be heard urging authorities to just shoot him. "He's got bombs on him," one man said after police opened fire.

The attack comes just weeks after ISIS urged its supporters to “shoot, stab, and ram” Jews and Christians in “America, Europe, and the world.”