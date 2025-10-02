Exposed: How Qatar Bankrolled America’s Campus Chaos

In the wake of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel, Western nations saw an explosion in anti-Israel, antisemitic encampments on colleges and universities.

The protest at Columbia, which lasted throughout the spring of 2024, often turned violent and destructive, with students vowing to "defend" their encampment from police. At California Polytechnic University, student rioters took over a building and barricaded it against police.

For many Americans, this surge in antisemitism and rioting was more proof that Western colleges and universities are nothing more than hotbeds of Leftist radicalism and laces of indoctrination that teach students to hate America and Western values.

However, the problem runs much deeper than woke campus ideology and Leftism. There is a well-funded, coordinated effort by radical Islamists to infiltrate and undermine Western democracies, using religion and "Islamophobia" as a cover for the ultimate goal: the destruction of Western civilization in favor of a global Islamic caliphate.

And much of it, especially the unrest and indoctrination at colleges and universities, is funded by Qatar.

Qatar on Campus

In a September 9, 2025, interview with Sky News Australia, Charles Small of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism & Policy (ISGAP) discussed the issue. He noted that Qatar, a nation of only 300,000 people, is one of the wealthiest in the world, and houses the leadership of Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Kamas -- the Palestinian chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood. Small said that the country and its royal family have taken a "spiritual oath" (baya) to the Muslim Brotherhood. "The Muslim Brotherhood is a small, reactionary entity that started 100 years ago in Egypt," Small explained, "[one] which fuses Nazism with a perversion...of Islam."

"Qatari royal family follows all religious edicts, rulings, and fatwas of the Brotherhood," Small said. "The Brotherhood is intent on not only destroying Israel but also destroying Western democratic countries as well."

Following the October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel, attacks that left almost 1,200 people dead and hundreds more taken hostage, the ISGAP released 15 reports that found the extensive and costly influence of the Muslim Brotherhood. Small said the reports found $100 billion in undocumented funding to colleges and universities, including $10 billion to Cornell University and $1.3 billion to Texas A&M University.

Texas A&M established a campus in Doha, Qatar (TAMUQ), on September 7, 2003. In a report from ISGAP, the following was noted (emphasis added):

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) report published in November 2023 entitled “Hijacking Higher Education, Qatar, The Muslim Brotherhood, and Texas A&M,” uncovered that more than a billion US dollars had been provided to Texas A&M (TAMU)/ Texas A&M in Qatar (TAMUQ) by the Qatar Foundation, a Qatari regime-owned foundation, as part of a contractual agreement to pay for research projects. The 2023 ISGAP Report highlights several concerns pertaining to sensitive research projects, some of which could have the potential for dual use, and potential contribution to the development (indirect or direct) of military applications. In addition, the Qatar Foundation (QF) TAMU contract extraordinarily stipulates that Qatari state proxies own the intellectual property for the research projects, which is not a conventional practice. In addition, according to the agreement, the Qatari Regime, based on the contract with Texas A&M, has access to sensitive student information, which could violate acceptable United States (US) practices.

In his Sky News interview, Small noted that research included 502 research projects, 58 of which were "dual use military" and 13 of which were "dual use military nuclear research." Small said his organization called on the US Department of Energy to investigate these claims.

On February 9, 2024, TAMUQ announced that it would be closing its satellite campus in phases, with all work in Qatar expected to be completed by 2028.

"The Board has decided that the core mission of Texas A&M should be advanced primarily within Texas and the United States," said Bill Mahomes, Board chairman. "By the middle of the 21st century, the university will not necessarily need a campus infrastructure 8,000 miles away to support education and research collaborations."

Texas A&M University isn't the only institution that received money from Qatar. Georgetown University, which also has a satellite campus in Doha, received at least $1 billion from Qatar. In September of last year, that campus hosted Wadah Khanfar, a former Al Jazeera executive, at a "Reimagining Palestine" conference. Khanfar praised the October 7 terror attacks, saying the attacks "came at the perfect moment for a radical and real shift in the path of struggle and liberation" and that October 7 "will be recorded as the beginning of the end, leading the Palestinian cause to something different."

Khanfar also had close ties to the late Yusuf al-Qaradawi, former spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood. Qaradawi hosted a long-running show on Al-Jazeera that encouraged suicide bombings against Israelis. When Qaradawi died, Khanfar delivered a ten-minute eulogy.

Cornell University also received nearly $2 billion in "contracts and gifts" from Qatar since 2001. The ISGAP report on Cornell said (emphasis added):

Cornell University is one of the largest recipients of money from Qatar, especially via Qatar's proxies that are owned outright by the state. Since the October 7, 2023 pogrom in Israel, Cornell University has been under scrutiny for its response to the metastasizing levels of antisemitism on its campus. In fact, on November 16, 2023, the DOE announced that the university was under investigation for potential discrimination under Title IV of the Civil Rights Act. At Cornell University, some Jewish students (who constitute approximately percent of the student body have been forced to forfeit their education in order to protect their physical safety on campus. Indeed, some classes have been cancelled, while Jewish students were forced to accept heightened security and patrols to protect them around campus. Many Jewish students expressed feeling unsafe on campus and were warned by Jewish Hillel organization to avoid the school's Center for Jewish Living. The Cornell campus was also further poisoned by the abhorrent remarks made by student Patrick Dai, who made threats to “stab” and “slit the throat” of Jewish men, rape Jewish women, and throw their bodies off a cliff and behead Jewish babies. Dai warned that “I will bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig Jews,” and “Palestine will be free! Glory to Hamas!” in online chatrooms, claiming to be a Hamas soldier.

Since 2000, it's estimated that Qatar has spent at least $4.7 billion to influence college campuses and universities. As ISGAP noted, that number could be as high as $100 billion.

The infiltration of radical Islam into colleges and universities is not isolated. We are seeing, both in America and across the pond in Europe, the cultural and societal impacts of Islam on Western nations. In Dearborn, Michigan, residents are subject to 5:30 am calls to prayer, and the Dearborn Muslim mayor told an American citizen he doesn't belong in his own town because he objects to naming a street after a known terrorist.

Colleges and universities once embodied the highest ideals of Western civilization: free thought, free expression, small-l liberalism, and the equality of all. Those ideals stand in direct opposition to radical Islam. You need look no further than the ongoing plight of women and girls in Muslim-controlled Afghanistan -- where women are not allowed an education, medical care, or even to speak or be seen in public.

If the West does not wake up to the creeping threat of radical Islam, the same fate will befall the rest of us.

