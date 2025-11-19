Biden FBI Stonewalled Congressional Investigation Into Trump's Assassination
Nancy Mace Is Coming for This Republican Lawmaker Over Assault Allegations
James Comey Might Go Free Because of This DOJ Error
You Won't Believe What Stacey Plaskett Said When CNN Pressed Her on Epstein...
The House Could Have Censured Stacey Plaskett Over Epstein Texts. What They Did...
Guess Why 7-Eleven Fired This Clerk at One of Its Oklahoma Stores
US Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro Offers Amazing Update on Trump's DC Crime...
Laurel Libby Launches Lead Maine, Starting With Battle to Reelect Sen. Collins
Jill Filipovic Admits It: Democrats Need Illegal Immigrants As a Permanent Underclass
Is Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Hoping to Strike a Plea Bargain?
VIP
Second Amendment Foundation Pushes Back on Post Office's Attempt to Remain Gun-Free
VIP
Trump Proudly Shows Biden’s Autopen Portrait to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Karoline Leavitt Leans Into Ruling the Press Room With an Iron Fist in...
Uh Oh: Joy Reid Is About to Be in Trouble With the Woke...
Tipsheet

Culture Clash: Christians and Muslims Meet in Tense Dearborn Protest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 19, 2025 2:30 PM
Carlos Osorio

There is a looming clash in Western nations, including both the U.S. and the U.K., as the small-L liberal, Judeo-Christian values of these nations butt heads with the radical Islamist beliefs of migrants. The two ideologies are, of course, wholly incompatible, and we're seeing the rotten fruits of unfettered migration in places like London and Dearborn.

Advertisement

Dearborn is where three men were recently arrested, and authorities alleged they planned to carry out terror attacks on Halloween. According to the FBI, those men were providing "material support" to ISIS and found them in possession of firearms. The city has a large Muslim population, and the mayor criticized citizens who objected to a plan to rename a street after a terrorist, telling one American man, "You’re an Islamophobe. And although you live here, I want you to know as mayor you are not welcome here. The day you move out of the city will be the day I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city." 

Residents are also fed up with the city's 5 am Islamic call to prayer being blasted out from a local mosque

Yesterdaay, Christian and Muslims clashed in the city when an anti-Islam activist named Jake Lang tried to burn a Quran and hit the book with a slab of bacon.

Here's more from Fox News:

Anti-Islam activists and pro-Muslim counter-protesters clashed on Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, prompting a heavy police presence.

Dearborn, home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the country, has recently become a target for activists who accuse it of operating under "Sharia law," according to MLive.

...

Later, Lang slapped the Quran with a slab of bacon before a counter-protester grabbed the book and took off with it.

Lang and his group later marched toward City Hall ahead of the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Police maintained a perimeter on the sidewalks and along Michigan Avenue, intervening briefly when the clash escalated following Lang’s attempted burning of the book.

One person was seen being arrested at City Hall, according to MLive. No injuries were reported.

Recommended

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTIFA CHRISTIANITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM

At a City Council meeting, activist Cam Higby called out the city for failing to protect him from Antifa counterprotesters.

Advertisement

Higby and others say the city is operated under de facto Sharia law, something a Muslim speaker at the City Council meeting objected to.

It's a lie, of course. "Sharia" means "path" or "way" and is the prevailing social and legal force in Muslim majority nations.

Eventually, yes.

Lang also pulled no punches in addressing the City Council:

"There are 53 Muslim-majority countries. In all of them, it is tyranny, destruction, sh*thole living. We have to call it what it is!" he said.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
Is Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Hoping to Strike a Plea Bargain? Amy Curtis
You Won't Believe What Stacey Plaskett Said When CNN Pressed Her on Epstein Texts Jeff Charles
James Comey Might Go Free Because of This DOJ Error Jeff Charles
Nancy Mace Is Coming for This Republican Lawmaker Over Assault Allegations Jeff Charles
The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
Advertisement