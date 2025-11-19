Culture Clash: Christians and Muslims Meet in Tense Dearborn Protest

There is a looming clash in Western nations, including both the U.S. and the U.K., as the small-L liberal, Judeo-Christian values of these nations butt heads with the radical Islamist beliefs of migrants. The two ideologies are, of course, wholly incompatible, and we're seeing the rotten fruits of unfettered migration in places like London and Dearborn.

Dearborn is where three men were recently arrested, and authorities alleged they planned to carry out terror attacks on Halloween. According to the FBI, those men were providing "material support" to ISIS and found them in possession of firearms. The city has a large Muslim population, and the mayor criticized citizens who objected to a plan to rename a street after a terrorist, telling one American man, "You’re an Islamophobe. And although you live here, I want you to know as mayor you are not welcome here. The day you move out of the city will be the day I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city."

Residents are also fed up with the city's 5 am Islamic call to prayer being blasted out from a local mosque.

Yesterdaay, Christian and Muslims clashed in the city when an anti-Islam activist named Jake Lang tried to burn a Quran and hit the book with a slab of bacon.

🚨BREAKING: MUSLIM PROTESTER CALLS FOR ANTI-MUSLIM PROTESTERS AND JOURNALISTS TO BE KILLED



“I hope Jake gets Charlie Kirked…I hope you get Charlie Kirked” pic.twitter.com/WzWwvDIpUV — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 18, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Anti-Islam activists and pro-Muslim counter-protesters clashed on Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, prompting a heavy police presence. Dearborn, home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the country, has recently become a target for activists who accuse it of operating under "Sharia law," according to MLive. ... Later, Lang slapped the Quran with a slab of bacon before a counter-protester grabbed the book and took off with it. Lang and his group later marched toward City Hall ahead of the City Council meeting Tuesday night. Police maintained a perimeter on the sidewalks and along Michigan Avenue, intervening briefly when the clash escalated following Lang’s attempted burning of the book. One person was seen being arrested at City Hall, according to MLive. No injuries were reported.

At a City Council meeting, activist Cam Higby called out the city for failing to protect him from Antifa counterprotesters.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Cam Higby just CALLED OUT the mayor of Muslim-dominated Dearborn Michigan at the council meeting and had the entire room STUNNED



Antifa ambushed Higby and Dearborn police let the criminal run free.



Dearborn has been conquered.



pic.twitter.com/n9VipbHmea — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Barricades have been put up between the Muslims and Christian protesters at Anti-Islam protest in Dearborn.



They are chanting “ALLUHA AKBAR”, throwing rocks at us, and talking about hanging me. pic.twitter.com/xHOkUKFEaU — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 18, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Anti-Islam Christian protesters pray while SURROUNDED by Muslims



“America is a Christian country. Our founding fathers died for our right to say we love Jesus and this is his holy land.” pic.twitter.com/LASiTDtRzV — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 18, 2025

🚨UPDATE: After a VIOLENT Muslim/ANTIFA counter-protest today in Dearborn, MI, the City Council gives nearly all public comment slots to Muslim/ANTIFA protesters.



Out of the 10 slots, there were 4 Muslims, 3 ANTIFA/BAMN, and 1 patriot allowed to speak. pic.twitter.com/bdLg5ryKlU — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 19, 2025

Higby and others say the city is operated under de facto Sharia law, something a Muslim speaker at the City Council meeting objected to.

🚨BREAKING: Muslim at Dearborn City Council talks about Sharia Law



“The word ‘Sharia’ just means law. Sharia law simply means ‘law law’. It seems like there are a large group of individuals here who are intellectually inept. If that word is too big for them, they can google it.” pic.twitter.com/tPmuQD0QqY — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 19, 2025

It's a lie, of course. "Sharia" means "path" or "way" and is the prevailing social and legal force in Muslim majority nations.

So he’s calling for amputations and stoning as laws? https://t.co/hnGSLCN0u8 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 19, 2025

Eventually, yes.

Lang also pulled no punches in addressing the City Council:

🚨 WOW! Jake Lang dropped BOMBS at the Dearborn council meeting, infuriating every Muslim in the room



"President Trump, send ICE into Dearborn! They have overstayed their visas!" 💯



"Respectfully, get the F out of my country. We don't want you here."



"We will eat your shawarma… pic.twitter.com/xlbDGgha7j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2025

"There are 53 Muslim-majority countries. In all of them, it is tyranny, destruction, sh*thole living. We have to call it what it is!" he said.

