FBI Continues Efforts Against Dangerous Network of Child Predators
Trump Officially Signs Bill Forcing the Release of the Epstein Files
September Jobs Report Exceeds Expectations, Adding 119,000 New Jobs
Kristallnacht’s 87th Anniversary: Honoring the Past, Confronting the Present, Building Tow...
It's Not About Gaza: Mob of Antisemitic 'Protesters' Swarmed NYC Synagogue Last Night

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 20, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We are extremely concerned for the safety of Jews in New York City. The mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, has ties to antisemitic groups, has antisemitic staffers on his team, and wanted to "globalize the intifada."

Last night showed us once again what that really means. Mobs of antisemitic, anti-Israel protesters swarmed Park East Synagogue to demonstrate against Jews in the Big Apple.

"This isn’t about Gaza.  This isn’t about 'justice.' This is the same ancient virus, wearing a keffiyeh instead of a brown shirt," Reverend Wells wrote. "They want you to believe it’s political.  It’s not.  It’s pogrom energy with better branding. Never again is happening again. Right now. On the Upper East Side."

This wasn't a random protest, either. The synagogue was hosting an event by Nefesh B'nefesh, an organization that helps Jews immigrate to Israel.

Here's more:

A hateful mob of anti-Israel protesters descended on a prominent New York City synagogue Wednesday night, chanting “Globalize the intifada” and sinisterly urging the “resistance” to “take another settler out.”

Some 200 demonstrators gathered outside the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan and heckled Jews attending an event by Nefesh B’nefesh, a Zionist organization that helps Jews immigrate to Israel, according to the Times of Israel.

“It is our duty to make them think twice before holding these events,” one protest leader told the crowd.

Another protester said, “We need to make them scared. We need to make them scared. We need to make them scared" and the crowd chanted, "From New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada."

They blocked the synagogue's entrance.

They stopped Jews from attending the event inside.

They also chanted about the IDF, "resistance," and the "intifada revolution."

The NYPD reported there were no arrests, although police did keep the crowds separate.

Of course, we have to wonder how much worse things will get for New York Jews once Zohran Mamdani is in office. He not only opposes Israel and seeks to impose international law in the city, but he also wants to defund the police, leaving all residents of New York City vulnerable to Leftist mobs and criminals.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

