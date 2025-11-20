It's Not About Gaza: Mob of Antisemitic 'Protesters' Swarmed NYC Synagogue Last Night

We are extremely concerned for the safety of Jews in New York City. The mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, has ties to antisemitic groups, has antisemitic staffers on his team, and wanted to "globalize the intifada."

Last night showed us once again what that really means. Mobs of antisemitic, anti-Israel protesters swarmed Park East Synagogue to demonstrate against Jews in the Big Apple.

🚨 HAPPENING RIGHT NOW in Manhattan:



A mob of antisemites is outside Park East Synagogue screaming for “Globalize the Intifada” and “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution.”



The Rabbi inside, Rabbi Arthur Schneier, is 93 years old. He survived the Holocaust. He was a… pic.twitter.com/ZCccUn4EUm — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) November 20, 2025

"This isn’t about Gaza. This isn’t about 'justice.' This is the same ancient virus, wearing a keffiyeh instead of a brown shirt," Reverend Wells wrote. "They want you to believe it’s political. It’s not. It’s pogrom energy with better branding. Never again is happening again. Right now. On the Upper East Side."

This wasn't a random protest, either. The synagogue was hosting an event by Nefesh B'nefesh, an organization that helps Jews immigrate to Israel.

Here's more:

A hateful mob of anti-Israel protesters descended on a prominent New York City synagogue Wednesday night, chanting “Globalize the intifada” and sinisterly urging the “resistance” to “take another settler out.” Some 200 demonstrators gathered outside the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan and heckled Jews attending an event by Nefesh B’nefesh, a Zionist organization that helps Jews immigrate to Israel, according to the Times of Israel. “It is our duty to make them think twice before holding these events,” one protest leader told the crowd.

Another protester said, “We need to make them scared. We need to make them scared. We need to make them scared" and the crowd chanted, "From New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada."

They blocked the synagogue's entrance.

🚨HAPPAING NOW: Pro-Hamas rioters are blocking the entrance to the east synagogue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/PReWGpgZSa — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 20, 2025

They stopped Jews from attending the event inside.

They also chanted about the IDF, "resistance," and the "intifada revolution."

Protesters chant “death to the IDF,” “resistance is glorious,” and “intifada revolution” at New York City synagogue pic.twitter.com/P6DgtHvifM — Luke Tress (@luketress) November 20, 2025

The NYPD reported there were no arrests, although police did keep the crowds separate.

Of course, we have to wonder how much worse things will get for New York Jews once Zohran Mamdani is in office. He not only opposes Israel and seeks to impose international law in the city, but he also wants to defund the police, leaving all residents of New York City vulnerable to Leftist mobs and criminals.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

