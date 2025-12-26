Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Tipsheet

Trump's Christmas Calls This Year Were Fantastic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 26, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump did something that Joe Biden could never do, which is take Christmas calls from children without sounding totally stunad. The president held these calls at Mar-a-Lago.

“We track Santa all over the world... We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated — that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. We found that Santa is good,” the president said.

Trump was hilarious, telling a kid, who didn’t want coal, about “clean, beautiful coal.” Later, expounding on Elton John’s "Pinball Wizard" when another called said a pinball machine was at the top of their Christmas list.  

But, of course, some libs had to be weird:

