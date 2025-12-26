Trump's Christmas Calls This Year Were Fantastic

President Trump did something that Joe Biden could never do, which is take Christmas calls from children without sounding totally stunad. The president held these calls at Mar-a-Lago.

“We track Santa all over the world... We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated — that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. We found that Santa is good,” the president said.

.@POTUS: "We track Santa all over the world... We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated — that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. We found that Santa is GOOD!" 🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xj4BASNUKT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 24, 2025

Trump was hilarious, telling a kid, who didn’t want coal, about “clean, beautiful coal.” Later, expounding on Elton John’s "Pinball Wizard" when another called said a pinball machine was at the top of their Christmas list.

.@POTUS: "What do you want from Santa?"



KID: "A Kindle."@POTUS: "That's pretty good. You must be a High IQ person. We need more High IQ people in the country."



🤣🤣🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/JiwTh91SoY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 24, 2025

🚨 LMAO! A child just asked President Trump why NORAD is tracking Santa, and his answer was VERY Trump 🤣



“We need to track Santa. Santa is good. We need to make sure he's not INFILTRATING our country. We need to make sure he's not a BAD Santa. I love Oklahoma. Don't ever leave… pic.twitter.com/ctTNqmc4mj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 24, 2025

.@POTUS speaks with an eight-year-old North Carolina girl who wants to know if Santa will be mad if she doesn't leave him cookies: "I think he won't get mad, but I think he'll be very disappointed. Santa tends to be a little on the cherubic side." 😂🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/7zkPW8v1ds — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 24, 2025

But, of course, some libs had to be weird:

If your first instinct is to interpret this exchange through the lens of pedophila, that's your own bizarre sickness on display, nothing more https://t.co/8WivSvaKgd — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 25, 2025

Merry Christmas!