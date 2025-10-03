Qatar Is Bankrolling Global Terror—and It’s a Direct Threat to the West

Earlier, we told you about Qatar and the billions it has spent to infiltrate colleges and universities and indoctrinate students into sympathizing with radical Islamists. Such funding poses a threat to our fundamental freedoms and Western civilization.

Advertisement

But Qatar's work doesn't stop with college campuses. It is a global sponsor of terrorism.

Back in 2017, President Trump gave a speech about terrorism in the Middle East, one in which he said, "The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level. And in the wake of that conference, nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior."

"Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action? We have to stop the funding of terrorism."

Eight years later, it seems Qatar has not stopped funding terrorism and poses a growing threat to the West.

Qatar and Global Terrorism

There is ample evidence that Qatar has provided financial and material support, including weapons, to terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and Kamas. In 2014, the US Congress warned Turkey and Qatar of possible financial and other penalties if the nations continued to support terrorist organizations:

Frustration that had been mounting for months if not years boiled over as lawmakers returned from an August recess marked by the conflict in Gaza. During a hearing on "Hamas' benefactors," members of both parties agreed with witnesses who described the two countries as US "frenemies" and endorsed calls for a much tougher line. "We must make our message clear: If you help finance Hamas, there will be significant consequences and they will be unpleasant," said Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs panel on terrorism. "I hope Qatar and Turkey are listening."

Since 2012, Qatar has provided at least $1.8 billion to Hamas, including $400 million "to build two housing complexes, rehabilitate three main roads and create a prosthetic center, among other projects, a transformational infusion of cash at a time when foreign aid to the Palestinian territories has been in free fall."

That "material support" was, unsurprisingly, not going to rebuild Gaza infrastructure. Instead, the "reconstruction aid" was used to rebuild Hamas and fund further terrorism. In October 2015, Israel seized 15 tons of sulfuric acid, often used in explosive devices:

On Thursday, September 24, Israeli officials announced the seizure of fifteen tons of sulfuric acid being shipped to the Gaza strip. The chemical, which was found to be of the type necessary for the manufacture of explosives, and is banned by Israel from being transported into the Gaza Strip, was labeled as and hidden amongst a shipment of paint thinner. Israel has generally relaxed its stringent blockade of Gaza this year, allowing in aid, and hoping that if the residents are able to rebuild some semblance of normal lives, they will be less likely to resort to extremism, violence and terrorism. Gazans are almost completely reliant on outside aid for reconstruction projects, and a common focus of this aid is the construction of homes. This shipment of sulfuric acid, which was enough to manufacture 3 tons of TNT was an attempt to smuggle in the chemical amidst the allowances for construction. ... By far the biggest donor to these rebuilding efforts has been Qatar, who has pledged $1 billion to the rebuilding efforts, dwarfing pledges by the U.S., EU and other Muslim countries. Qatar’s efforts in Gaza are being coordinated by Mohammed al-Amadi and include major house building initiatives. Qatar has this year already been the primary sponsor of truckloads of construction materials being shipped into Gaza. The Israeli government believes that Qatar is the only donor actively sponsoring construction in Gaza, and will allow them to continue to do so despite reservations about Qatar’s track record of financing Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

The financial support also included monthly payments of $30 million to Hamas leadership. As CNN reported in 2023:

Qatar has vowed not to stop those payments. Qatari minister of state for foreign affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Monday that his government will continue to make payments to Gaza to support the enclave, as it has been doing for years. “We’re not going to change our mandate. Our mandate is our continuous help and support for our brothers and sisters of Palestine. We will continue to do it systematically as we did it before,” Al-Khulaifi said.

Advertisement

Al-Qaeda (and other Islamic terror groups) also received financial support from Qatar, through the Qatar Charitable Society (QCS):

Another purported humanitarian organization engaged in the active financing of Al-Qaida and other designated international terror groups is the Qatar Charitable Society (QCS), the oldest and largest such group in Qatar. ... In 1995, Bin Laden reportedly confirmed to Jamal Al-Fadl that $20,000 supplied by Dr.Abdullah Yousef through QCS was used by Al-Qaida to bankroll the attempted assassination plot that year against Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in nearby Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. At the time, Bin Laden sternly rebuked the financiers of the abortive terror plot for their carelessness in concealing the true source of the funds, and expressed serious concerns that “alQaeda’s abilities to use charities to fund operations might be compromised as a result.”165During the mid-1990s, Dr. Yousef also used the resources of the Qatar Charitable Society to help underwrite the financial needs of the Eritrean Islamic Jihad Movement (EIJM). ... Outside of Africa, the Qatar Charitable Society was also extremely active in the Balkans and the turbulent Muslim republics of the Caucasus. In November 1994, one Egyptian QCS “aidworker” was killed and another badly burned in a mysterious “gas explosion” in Sarajevo. QCS also helped distribute a collection of fundamentalist articles titled “Obstacles to the Islamic Resurgence,” edited by former Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic. Qatar's support for Hamas and other terrorist organizations was so profound that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani earned the praise of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, Head of Hamas Political Affairs.

Qatar sent 20,000 tons of weapons to the Al-Qaeda-backed Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, which was designated a terror organization by the United Nations. Qatar has "deep ties to a clique of Libyan Islamists," according to The Wall Street Journal, and was accused of "stacking the deck in the Islamists' favor."

Advertisement

Islamic terror group Al-Nusra was funded by Qatar through an insidious "Kidnapping for Ransom" scheme:

The problem for Qatar, however, is that the U.S. and the U.N. have deemed Al Nusra a terrorist group. Al Nusra existed on the ground in Syria, carrying out terrorist attacks, before ISIS even got there. Senior leaders of Al Nusra were once members of the Islamic State in Iraq. And Al Nusra’s leader, Mohammad al-Jolani, was initially assigned to take advantage of civil war torn Syria by ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. What to do? How to provide massive amounts of cash to Al Nusra without angering the great giant? How to fund Al Nusra and, at the same time, garner world support? One answer, of course, is financing through Kidnapping for Ransom. What happens is that Al Nusra will kidnap a group of Turkish, Fijian, Lebanese, Syrian, or Italian people, throwing in the occasional American for good measure. Then, friend-to-the-world Qatar will sweep in and pay al Nusra to return the hostages: $150 Million for the Turks, $20 Million for the Fijians, $30 Million for the Lebanese, $16 Million for the Syrians, $15 Million for the Italians, and anywhere between $4-$150 Million for the American. Often the hostages are humanitarian aid workers, nuns, bishops, UN peacekeepers, people especially lauded by the West.

When not funding terrorism, members of the Qatari royal family, with well-established ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, have also provided personal protection for terrorists – including Al-Qaeda, according to The New York Times:

The Qaeda network based in Iraq has operated for the last eight months under the supervision of Abu Mussab al-Zarqawi, a Jordanian of Palestinian origin who is also a veteran of the Afghan war against the former Soviet Union, [Secretary of State Colin] Powell said. ... Until about three weeks ago, Mr. Powell was said to be reluctant to go before the Security Council with a case connecting Al Qaeda with the Iraqi leadership. ''Colin did not want to be accused of fabricating or stretching the truth,'' a coalition official said. That all changed, the official said, when the interrogation of Mr. Zarqawi's deputy began to yield the first detailed account of the network's operations in Iraq, the Middle East and Europe. ... An expert in poisons and chemical weapons, Mr. Zarqawi is believed to have been providing training to the extremist group Ansar al-Islam. The group is based in northeastern Iraq in territory that is neither under the control of the Baghdad regime nor the main Kurdish groups that have divided up most of northern Iraq. ... Mr. Powell withheld some critical details today, like the discovery by the intelligence agencies that a member of the royal family in Qatar, an important ally providing air bases and a command headquarters for the American military, operated a safe house for Mr. Zarqawi when he transited the country going in and out of Afghanistan.

Advertisement

In 2014, Al-Qaeda leadership was living freely in Qatar, according to The Telegraph:

Two of al-Qaeda’s most senior financiers are living with impunity in Qatar despite being on a worldwide terrorism blacklist, the American official in charge of sanctions has disclosed. The revelation casts serious doubt on the Gulf state’s insistence that it does not support terrorists, including jihadists in Syria and Iraq. It will also add to growing calls on the British Government to put pressure on Qatar to crack down on terrorist financiers following the murder of two British aid workers in Syria.

Al-Qaeda and Hamas weren't the only terror groups Qatar protected. Husam Badran, the mastermind behind a terrorist bombing, was living freely in Qatar when he and several others were arrested as part of a terror plot to kidnap Israeli citizens . Husam Badran was responsible for a 2001 nightclub bombing in Tel-Aviv that killed 21 and a 2002 bombing at the Park Hotel in Netanya that killed 30 people.





Islamic Creep in the West As Townhall mentioned earlier, radical Islam is creeping its way into Western nations. In the UK, it is now a "crime" to profess a love of bacon near a mosque. In Germany, music lessons are being suspended because music "offends" Muslim students. Munich's Oktoberfest celebration was suspended following bomb threats. On October 2, two Jews were killed and four others wounded in a stabbing outside a Manchester, England, synagogue during Yom Kippur services. That comes just two weeks after ISIS issued a call to "shoot, stab, and ram" Jews and Christians around the world. On Thursday afternoon, the Manchester synagogue attack was labeled an act of terrorism, and the suspect, 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, was arrested. Shamie, originally from Syria, was also wearing a suicide belt, according to reports. The Manchester terrorist attack against Jews comes a few weeks after the Islamic state issued a call for terror in America, Europe and the world... pic.twitter.com/42rdZKai1x — 𝔸η𝐓 (@AntSpeaks) October 2, 2025 In Dearborn, Michigan, the Islamic call to prayer rings out at 5:30 am, and the mayor told Americans they're not welcome in Dearborn if they object to naming a street after a terrorist. In many cities, Muslims block the roads for public expressions of prayer, but in places like the UK, Christians praying in public get arrested. The goal is to instill fear in Americans and the cultural dominance of Islam. Hiding under the guise of "religious freedom," radical Islamists and their leftist enablers not only harass and intimidate non-Muslims, but they also plot terror attacks on our soil. In October of last year, an Afghan man was arrested in a plot for an election day attack. Nasir Ahman Tawhedi, who was residing in Oklahoma City, was arrested by the Department of Justice for planning the attack in the name of the Islamic State. “This defendant, motivated by ISIS, allegedly conspired to commit a violent attack on Election Day, here on our homeland," said then-FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement. As recently as September 21, US National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Director Joe Kent was warning of Al-Qaeda operatives in the US and the increasing risk of terror attacks. "NCTC's work under President Trump is unassailable...Our recent report is based on verified intelligence from multiple disciplines confirming al-Qaeda’s presence and planning across U.S. cities," Kent said. "This is not a debate over semantics; it's a war on terror, especially and including Islamist terrorism, we're committed to winning under Trump's leadership. The American people deserve action." Al-Qaeda is such a danger that the State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information on its leader, Sa'ad bin Atef al-Awlaki. Americans, especially those on the Left and in the Democratic Party, need to be keenly aware of these threats. Not only does radical Islam pose a threat to our republic, but it stands in direct opposition to other pet causes of the Democratic Party, including women's rights and the LGBT community. And we need to know that Qatar is funding an expansive network of global terrorism.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.