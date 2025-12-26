Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Jimmy Kimmel Lies and Cries About Trump in 'Christmas Message'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 26, 2025 1:00 PM
Townhall Media

Leftist media darling Jimmy Kimmel is crying about Trump once again in a Christmas message to the United Kingdom.

“I can tell you, that from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year,” Kimmel said in his “Alternative Christmas Message.” “Tyranny is booming over here.”

Downplaying the unprecedented 30 people arrested daily for “speech crimes” in the United Kingdom, Kimmel said, “I honestly have no idea what’s going on over there. I do know what’s going on over here, though.”

“Here in the United States right now, we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy from the free press to science to medicine to judicial independence to the actual White House itself,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel addressed the suspension of his show due to his grotesque remarks in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. “The American government made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden we were off the air,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel seemingly lied about the cause of the suspension, saying that “my country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way that he likes to be adored.”

Not satisfied with just lashing out against President Trump, so-called “comedian” Kimmel then turned his attack on the American people. 

“We are not bright,” Kimmel said. “We’re Americans! No one knows better than you that we’re just a little late to the game. But do we come through in the end? Maybe. Give us about three years, please.”

The White House’s Abigail Jackson responded to Kimmel’s tantrum in a statement to USA Today, saying “Reacting to Jimmy Kimmel’s 'Christmas speech' would require me to watch it, and like many Americans, I didn’t even know it was happening. Jimmy has unfortunately wasted his time — yet again — doing something no one cares to watch. Merry Christmas!”

