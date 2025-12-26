Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Migrant Drivers Sue California DMV Over Canceled CDLs, But the State's Reasoning Is Simple

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 26, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/David Tulis, File

Of course, these people were going to do this once we started to crack down on commercial driver's licenses. The hordes of illegals that Joe Biden allowed in applied for CDLs, and the results have been predictable. It’s now tragic as a healthy share cannot read or understand English. In California, some 21,000 CDLs were canceled so now there’s a class action lawsuit against the DMV there (via FOX LA) [emphasis mine]: 

A group of immigrant truck drivers has filed a class-action lawsuit against the California Department of Motor Vehicles to stop the revocation of 21,000 commercial licenses.  

The legal challenge comes after the state, facing federal pressure and funding threats, announced it would cancel licenses that outlast a driver's legal stay in the United States. 

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Sikh Coalition and the Asian Law Caucus filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court on behalf of thousands of immigrant truckers. 

Officials initially targeted 17,000 drivers last month before the figure grew.  

The state argues these revocations are necessary because the license expiration dates exceed the period the drivers are legally authorized to remain in the country.

[…] 

The outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for how other states—currently facing similar federal pressure—handle the licensing of immigrant workers. 

The plaintiffs are currently asking the court to grant a stay, which would pause the license cancellations while the lawsuit proceeds.  

If the court does not intervene, thousands of drivers could see their credentials revoked imminently. 

There’s a joke in there for sure, but I’m not going to say it. It’s simple though: if you’re here illegally, you’re going back. You don’t get to drive, and the ones who have been in the headlines, because they keep crashing and killing people all over the place. It’s the culmination of bad liberal policies that were pitched in the Bush years regarding driver’s licenses. Normal people thought it shouldn’t be allowed for obvious reasons; it should be near impossible to live here if you come illegally. But liberals had an ‘oh, gee, there here anyway so we should give them licenses’ and years later, it’s now getting people killed. 

