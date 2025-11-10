Three Young Muslim Women Arrested for Plotting Paris Terror Attacks

"It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy," George Orwell wrote in '1984,' and he was right.

In America, Leftist women vote for Democrats and are more likely to end friendships over politics than men. In Paris, it is young Muslim women who are becoming the new jihadists

An all-female group of Niqab wearing Muslims, aged 18, 19 and 21, have been arrested for planning a terrorist attack in Paris.



The women were in possession of explosive belts and Kalashnikovs.



The leader of the group came to the attention of French authorities because of her… pic.twitter.com/LJajgtJ8Ns — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) November 9, 2025

Here's more:

The trio, all around 20 years old, were formally placed under investigation and remanded in custody in October, according to France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT). The judicial inquiry, opened on 10 October, concerns “criminal terrorist association with intent to commit acts of violence against persons,” the office confirmed on Saturday, verifying a report first published by Le Parisien. A source close to the case told AFP that “a plot was foiled this autumn” – describing it as the first attempted violent action involving women in some time. According to Le Parisien, one of the suspects – referred to as B – had attracted around 20,000 followers on TikTok, where she allegedly posted pro-jihadist content. Investigators believe she may have played a leading role in the small group.

This is alarming and, yet, not at all surprising. These women allegedly wanted to target nightclubs and similar venues in and around Paris.

A decade ago, terrorists carried out a series of coordinated terror attacks at nightclubs, restaurants, and other venues in Paris. A total of 131 people were killed, and more than 400 were injured. Most were killed at the Bataclan theater, where 1,500 people were attending a concert. The terrorists opened fire on the crowd and later detonated suicide vests.

It was the deadliest attack in France since World War II and fundamentally changed French society.

The Black Widows, female terrorists from the troubled Chechnya region, conducted terror attacks on the Moscow subway some years ago. Female Islamist garb would make it easy to conceal explosives and weapons. The West is in for it, @TPASarah Adams and others are warning. — Debra McGuire (@DebraMc85536001) November 9, 2025

There are several examples of terrorists using the Islamic women's garb to mask terror attacks or flee from law enforcement. In 2005, Yassin Omar was caught on CCTV fleeing the scene of a failed London bombing in a hijab. In 2013, terror suspect Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed escaped police by entering a mosque in street garb and leaving in a burqa. Two years later, two women in hijabs detonated suicide bombs in Cameroon, killing 13 and leading to a temporary ban on the full-face coverings. In 2010, CAIR argued full-body airport scanners violated Muslim women's privacy and religious teachings.

If all these attacks took place, the immigration debate could well be over. https://t.co/Zv8ET7GChK — Andrew (@andrw100) November 10, 2025

It seems Western nations believe being "racist" is a worse offense than terror attacks and, were they to happen, the powers that be would lecture victims about not being "Islamophobic" instead of deporting the attackers.

