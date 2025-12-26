Merry MAGA Christmas: Murders Dropped by 20 Percent Between 2024-2025

Law and order is back. Trump is back. And everyone is starting to behave again. It’s astounding what a new president can bring to the table, at home and abroad. To cut to the chase, during the Christmas season, we’re on pace for a record one-year drop in murders under Trump, which I’m sure the liberal media will argue is a bad thing (via The Hill):

U.S. murders on pace for largest one-year drop on record. -Axios pic.twitter.com/lZy0vLfIKh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 24, 2025

The United States is on track for the largest one-year drop in murders ever recorded, according to crime analyst Jeff Asher. Asher cited year-over-year data from the Real Time Crime index, which shows the murder rate has decreased nationally by nearly 20 percent from 2024 to 2025. There was a 13.1 percent decrease in murders from 2023 to 2024, according to the index, which uses a collection of monthly data from agencies nationwide to report on crime trends. The drop in fatalities follows the COVID-19 pandemic and prepandemic levels, showing an increased effort to combat violence through local leadership across the country. […] Baltimore, another city on the list, saw a 30.9 percent drop in murders from 2024 to 2025. Atlanta saw a 26.2 percent decrease in murder, while Birmingham, Ala., recorded the highest drop at 49 percent, Asher reported.

This is a real ‘build back better’ story.

Not all crime will be stopped, sadly, but a massive, record-breaking one-year drop is solid.

Fewer people are being murdered, but I can’t wait to see how CNN spins this.

