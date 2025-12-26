RFK Jr Is Getting Sued for Protecting Kids

Democrat Attorneys General from around the country are banding together to end a Trump administration policy to protect children from mutilation.

The group of 19 states and Washington, D.C. have filed a lawsuit targeting Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s efforts to ban gender transition surgeries for minors.

Sec. Kennedy’s proposal bars hospitals from performing “sex-rejecting procedures” on minors as a condition for their involvement in Medicare and Medicaid programs. Hospitals who perform procedures that utilize “puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, [or] surgical operations,” would be barred from receiving federal funds.

“The Trump Administration will not stand by while ideology, pressure, and propaganda push vulnerable young people into decisions they cannot fully understand and can never reverse,” the Department of Health and Human Services posted on X.

Far-left New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading the coalition to block enforcement of the policy.

These are the faces of the 20 Democrat AGs who are SUING the Trump admin over restrictions for child s*x changes.



Democrats insisted kids aren’t getting s*x changes and it’s a right-wing conspiracy but are now SUING to ensure it can continue



“Secretary Kennedy cannot unilaterally change medical standards by posting a document online, and no one should lose access to medically necessary health care because their federal government tried to interfere in decisions that belong in doctors’ offices,” said James in a statement. “My office will always stand up for New Yorkers’ health, dignity, and right to make medical decisions free from intimidation.”

“At the core of this so-called declaration are real people: young people who need care, parents trying to support their children, and doctors who are simply following the best medical evidence available,” James said.

Many doubt the “medical evidence” James cites.

Missouri “transgender care” whistleblower Jamie Reed said in a 2023 affidavit used in Supreme Court testimony that doctors utilized “false statistics” about suicide to “as tools to stop parents from asking questions and to pressure parents into consenting” and telling parents that “You can either have a living daughter or dead son.”

Reed’s testimony was pivotal in United States v. Skrmetti, a case which upheld Tennessee’s ban on sex-changes for minors.

Numerous Republican Attorneys General are publicly supporting the Trump administration policy.

The Republican Attorneys General Association said in a statement that Kennedy’s decision “helps restore sanity to our nation's healthcare system by protecting children from chemical castration and surgical mutilation procedures. Secretary Kennedy signed a declaration stating that sex-rejecting treatments on children do not meet professionally recognized standards of health care.”

Republican Attorneys General around the country are proud to stand with @POTUS and HHS Secretary @RobertKennedyJr in protecting children across America.



"The radical transgender movement and far-left extremists wanting to 'transition' our children must be completely defeated,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. “Protecting American kids from dangerous, non-reversible medical interventions and the left-wing activists in the medical industry pushing these procedures demands a full government response. That's why I'm standing with President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and attorneys general from around the country to oppose radical gender ideology, safeguard taxpayer funds, and protect our kids."

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor and likely 2028 presidential candidate Josh Shapiro has also joined the District Court lawsuit.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

