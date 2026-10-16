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Multiple Deportation Flights Just Left Arizona – Here's Who Was Removed From the U.S.

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 16, 2026 3:10 PM
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Multiple Deportation Flights Just Left Arizona – Here's Who Was Removed From the U.S.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Many illegal aliens that were deported in multiple flights from Phoenix to Mexico on Friday had lengthy criminal histories, and those flights were observed by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Townhall has first learned.

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“Today we oversaw more deportation flights being carried out in Phoenix, Arizona, removing dangerous illegal aliens from our country and sending them back to Mexico,” Mullin said in a statement. 

“Among those we deported were pedophiles, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and gang members. The American people voted for mass deportations, and that’s exactly what we’re giving them,” he added. 

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are removing dangerous illegals like these from our communities and from our country every single day. We will not stop until we have deported as many illegals as possible, so that we can make America safe again,” he further stated. 

Jaime Velasquez Orozco had a final order of removal at the start of this month, and his crimes included burglary, “lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14” and “assault with intent to rape.”

Jiovany Baray-Acosta had drug possession convictions, as well as an “aggravated” DUI conviction with a minor under 15 years old in the vehicle. He was already deported once in 2016 then came back illegally in 2021.

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Noe Ochoa Torres has a rap sheet involving child abuse, marijuana possession and child sexual assault convictions. Although he came to the country legally in the 1990s, he was deported in 2001 as a result of his crimes. He then came back and was deported again in 2006, which made this his third time known in the United States illegally.

Luis Antonio Vasquez Encinas came to the U.S. legally in 2023, but he “overstayed” after April 2023, and he has had a “final order of removal” since July. Vasquez Encinas was convicted of “attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under 15.”

Four-time deportee German Garcia-Ordonez has a criminal conviction for “assault and battery in the presence of a minor.” His first four deportations were in the 1990s, and it’s unclear when it returned to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Filiberto Preciado-Gamboa’s convictions range from battery to shoplifting. Preciado-Gamboa has been asked to leave the U.S. since 2025, and he was already deported once in the mid-2000s. DHS says that he is part of the 18th Street gang. 

Two-time deportee Jose Cruz Estrada was already removed from the United States in 2001 and 2004, and his convictions range from “terroristic threats” to “assault causing bodily injury” to his family.

It’s unknown when Horacio Lopez-Cruz came to the U.S. illegally, but his criminal convictions include “driving while intoxicated” and a “terrorist threat against a peace officer/judge” in the state of Texas.

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Another prior deportee, Rolando Carbajal Villegas, has convictions for assault and two counts of DWI. It’s unclear when he came back to the U.S. following his 2009 deportation.

Octavio Felipe-Olivera had convictions in Idaho for “driving under the influence” as well as “disturbing the peace.” He was already deported three times before Friday, all of which in 2007.  

While in Arizona, Mullin also visited the border wall with Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott on Thursday. 

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News Topics BORDER SECURITY | ARIZONA | DHS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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