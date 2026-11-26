I mean, there’s only so much rage-and-panic porn from the Left I can follow and take seriously. In Iowa, the U.S. Army conducted a controlled demolition using lead explosives. There were environmental concerns, but those have dissipated. What hasn’t dissipated is the insanity from former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who remains sour that President Donald Trump essentially killed her political career. He rescinded his endorsement — that’s hard to do (via NBC News):

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The Army detonated a stockpile of unstable lead azide explosives in southeast Iowa on Wednesday in a blast that was expected to spread lead dust for miles. The detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown was intended to eliminate 68 drums of deteriorating, toxic lead azide — about 9,700 pounds. The Army said the material had become “recrystallized” inside and outside the drums, putting it at risk of a spontaneous explosion and making it unsafe to move.

It’s fine, folks. All clear.

5+ hours after the Army’s controlled detonation of lead azide in Iowa, every EPA air monitor is still showing zero airborne lead. For perspective, Kansas City’s FIFA fireworks put out about 10x more particulate matter than this did. Meanwhile the online doomers and fake news spent DAYS whipping up panic like the sky was falling. Zero lead detected. This is an interactive map from the EPA’s Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Response Data Viewer. It shows the locations of their air sampling and monitoring stations around the plant in Middletown, Iowa. • Blue circles labeled AS-01, AS-02, AS-03, etc. = Air sampling stations (AS = Air Station). These are the real-time air monitors the EPA set up to check for airborne lead after the controlled detonation. • Green boxes around some of them (AS-01, AS-02, AS-03, AS-04) = Those are highlighted as the key/live monitors they’re watching most closely. • Purple dots = Other sampling locations (soil, dust, water, or additional air points). — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) November 25, 2026

Though Greene likened this controlled explosion to a U.S.-manufactured Chernobyl event. Also, the moon landings?

You didn’t even go to the moon and everyone is supposed to feel better now because you are monitoring the Chernobyl event that the U.S. government is doing tomorrow in America. Oh. Ok. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 25, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene viewing the Iowa lead azide blast from her yacht in Costa Rica https://t.co/FGwqVs4JkZ — Pub (@PubWanghaf) November 25, 2026

She wasn't alone, but lady, give it a rest, already.

“Most significant act of biological terrorism” Meghan awfully quiet this morning. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 25, 2026

This chick is insane. Or drunk. Or both. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 25, 2026

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