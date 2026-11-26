We all know the Left doesn't understand economics, but we rarely grasp how far that ignorance goes, or how widely it has spread.

Jensen Huang is back at NVIDIA, allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy and several others notwithstanding. The Trump administration waged a pressure campaign to get the board to reinstate him, and as of Monday, it worked. In a clip that went viral, Scott Galloway asked why Huang didn't simply help the board find a new CEO and leave with his $180 billion. The insinuation was twofold: that this reveals a double standard in workplace conduct, and that a fortune that size should be enough for Huang to go quietly.

Advertisement

It's a semi-common opinion, built on the assumption that if most of us were offered $180 billion to stop working, we would take it without question. But that misses what people like Huang are. Whatever you think of the risk he poses to national security or his personal morality, people like Huang live to work. The rest of us simply work to live.

They say Jensen would be happier with a pile of cash than running the company he has bled, sweat, and fought for his entire life. Zero theory of mind or any understanding whatsoever of what motivates people. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 25, 2026

"They say Jensen would be happier with a pile of cash than running the company he has bled, sweat, and fought for his entire life," Oculus founder and defense CEO Palmer Luckey wrote on X. "Zero theory of mind or any understanding whatsoever of what motivates people."

Too many people fail to grasp what happens once you start looking at someone with Jensen Huang's kind of wealth. You can even begin in the hundreds of millions, but especially when the fortune came from a company they built, these people simply aren't like the rest of us. They pour everything into the business: every improvement, every client won, every hour of work. To walk away is to abandon a life's work, and no paycheck can offset that.

Luckey described this exact phenomenon in a 60 Minutes interview last year.

"Twenty-one, and you're a billionaire," a reporter asked him. "Why didn't you just go, okay, that's me done. I've done all the hard work. I'm just going to enjoy my life now."

"It is a common question. And what I've observed with myself and everyone else I know who's made a billion dollars is that the type of person who makes a billion dollars is not the kind of guy who can imagine doing that," Luckey said. "It's just people say, oh, you know, if I had a billion, I'd go and I drink Mai Tai'ss on the beach. My point is, but that that's the attitude that won't get you to a billion dollars. It's very rare that the two things come together."

"People also misunderstand. They think that billionaires work to make more money. Like, oh, they're just trying to make more and more. They just want money. I can tell you most billionaires, the sickness is not gathering dollars," he added. "It's working and doing things. If they didn't have any money, they would probably still be doing the same thing. But money is a good scoreboard to keep track of who's doing more. But I couldn't imagine not working. My wife would be the first to tell you I'm a bit of a workaholic. It's because I love what I'm doing. Why would I go sit on a beach when I could be working in Anduril? Why would I go get a massage when I can do a 12-hour shift?"

Palmer Luckey explains the curse of being a billionaire "People also misunderstand. They think that billionaires work to make more money.....for most billionaires, the sickness is not gathering dollars..." Interviewer: "21 and you're a billionaire." Palmer Luckey: "That's right." Interviewer: "Why didn't you just go, 'Okay, that's me done. I've done all the hard work. I'm just going to enjoy my life now.'" Palmer Luckey: "It is a common question, and what I've observed with myself and everyone else I know who's made a billion dollars is that the type of person who makes a billion dollars is not the kind of guy who can imagine doing that. It's just people say, 'Oh, you know, if I had a billion, I'd go and I'd drink mai tais on the beach.' My point is, that's the attitude that won't get you to a billion dollars. It's very rare that the two things come together. And so, in a way, it's a little bit of a curse. And I'm not trying to make it sound like I have a terrible life. I love my life. But the curse of it is that anyone who can get to a billion probably has something wrong with their brain where no matter how much they get, they'll never stop working." "People also misunderstand. They think that billionaires work to make more money. Like, 'Oh, they're just trying to make more and more. They just want money.' I can tell you, for most billionaires, the sickness is not gathering dollars. It's working and doing things. If they didn't have any money, they would probably still be doing the same thing. You know, but money is a good scoreboard to keep track of who's doing more. But I couldn't imagine not working. My wife would be the first to tell you I'm a bit of a workaholic, and it's because I love what I'm doing. Why would I go sit on a beach when I could be working at Anduril? Why would I go get a massage when I can do a 12-hour shift?" — Tony Jacob (@tonjkb) August 10, 2026

Advertisement

But most Americans don't see it that way. They picture someone like Huang lounging in an office chair, barking orders, and raking in billions for doing next to nothing. That picture is where the case for progressivism begins. It feeds the appeal of socialism, the push to tax the wealthy, and the resentment of the rich. It also fuels the sense of cosmic injustice and the belief that owners get rich by exploiting workers. Almost all of it traces back to one misconception about who wealthy business owners really are, and it is simply wrong.

Low IQ Scott Galloway asks why Jensen Huang doesn't just leave his life's work behind and "peace out" with $180B dollars? Losers just don't understand winners. They don't have it in them. They think success is about money. You think people like Huang or Musk care about money? They care about greatness. They have ambition. They believe that their value to human innovation exceeds the value of their bank account. They're not gonna just go hang out in Ibiza or play golf in Hawaii the rest of their lives. Communists simply do not understand men. They think as long as everything is paid for, we'll be happy. Sorry dude, we actually need purpose and challenges in our lives. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 25, 2026

Fixing that view means changing how these people are seen and understanding what they actually value. They aren't chasing a payout. They are far more driven than the average person, far more productive, and far more willing to pour everything into their work. That is why they build companies worth hundreds of billions. And that is why they can't simply walk away from them.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.