Many Suspected Gang Members Deported in Latest ICE Roundup

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported ten illegal aliens with potential gang ties who were convicted of serious crimes last week, Townhall has learned first.

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Honduran national Manuel Barahona-Rivera was asked to leave the country in October 2005, but also had prior convictions for marijuana possession and “second-degree murder,” according to DHS, which also said he is a member of MS-13. Another Honduran national, Ever Magdiel Mejia-Vasque, is believed to be part of the Maravilla Salva Trucha gang, and his past criminal convictions include “first-degree robbery” and “assault with a firearm.” Manuel Barahona-Rivera

Salvadoran national Jose Balmory Ramirez Rodriguez had past convictions for ”first-degree manslaughter with intent to cause serious physical injury,” assault and prison contraband charges. He entered the United States illegally, but it’s unclear when, as he also originally came across the southern border in 2001 and was deported. DHS also says he is an MS-13 member.

A second Salvadoran national, Marvin Ernesto Leon-Ceron, was deported after he had been previously convicted for crimes including assault. He was asked to leave the country in April, and he is said to be an MS-13 member, the department stated.

Mexican national Jorge Andres Chirinos is believed to be part of the 116 gang, and he had been previously convicted for “terroristic threats” and murder in the second degree. According to him, he first came to the United States in 2002.

A second Mexican national, Jose Refugio Rangel Machuca was deported after two attempted murder counts convictions, as well as “receiving stolen property” and “shooting at an inhabited dwelling” charges. The department says he belongs to the Compton Varrio 70s gang.

A third Mexican national, Jaime Ramirez-Diaz, had been convicted in shoplifting and “felony armed robbery” cases, and it’s unclear when he was able to get into the United States. However, DHS noted that he had a “final order of removal” since 2014, and he is believed to be a member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Maria Solis-IriquiThree additional Mexican nationals were also deported in the highlighted roundup from the department – Pedro Ruiz-Cisneros, Maria Solis-Iriqui and Isidro Cruz-Estefina. Ruiz-Cisneros is part of the Barrio Azteca gang, and has had past convictions ranging from robbery to assault to illegally returning to the U.S.

Solis-Iriqui is suspected to belong to the Crips gang, and has a wide range of convictions including theft and “felony assault.”

DHS says that Cruz-Estefina is part of the Latin King gang and has prior convictions in burglary and illegal weapons possession cases. He has already been deported in 2004 and again in 2009.

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“Under President Trump’s leadership, we will never allow America to become a sanctuary for illegal aliens,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement on Thursday.

“This Department is laser-focused on arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. Just last week, ICE deported even more criminal illegal aliens from our country, including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, violent assailants, burglars, ,and drunk drivers. We will never apologize for enforcing the law and keeping American citizens safe,” Mullin added.

In August, there were nearly 51,000 individuals arrested for being in the country illegally, which was higher than the July and June arrest figures, according to the department.

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