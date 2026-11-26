The losers who don’t know how to give thanks.

Mossad folks tend to keep their mouths shut — that’s part of their business. My wife’s cousin used to point out where their office is while saying that it was forbidden to point out where their office was. So it was a bit of a surprise when former Mossad chief David Barnea casually mentioned that it was his outfit that prevented an ISIS attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. According to his explanation, the Austrians provided raw intelligence which the Mossad “processed” and helped to bring an end to the plot and the arrest of the terrorists. This is a beautiful example of how things are supposed to work. Unfortunately, Israel is one big one-way street, both when I drive around here and in the world at large.

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After the announcement that Israel helped prevent a repeat of the Manchester Arena bombing, I would have expected Taylor Swift to put out a statement thanking the Mossad for its efforts to keep her fans safe. And maybe she made a private call to Binyamin Netanyahu and offered five discs as her form of thanks. But thanks from lefties are rare. They feel totally entitled, and anything done for them was deserved, earned, and expected. Swift is wealthy, talented, and also smart. She knows that if she were to thank Israel, she would anger her mostly lefty fan base. What is it worth saying thanks if the paying customers will stop buying her music and merchandise? Remember when she threw her support to Kamala Harris? How did a reelected Donald Trump repay her? He congratulated her on the announcement of her engagement to football star Travis Kelce. Trump is in another league compared to the ingrates on the left.

Thanksgiving was always beloved — lots of family, food, and football. A long weekend and then...shopping. I was in the open market “shuk” recently and saw a big turkey at one of the local butchers. It was waiting for its American patron to buy it. “Jews” are called in Hebrew, “Yehudim”, from the name of the fourth son of Jacob, Yehuda. The root of this name is “Hoda’a” which means thanks. Not far from my house is Rechov (street in Hebrew) George Washington. At the end of it, you will find Rechov Abraham Lincoln. Not far outside of Jerusalem, one can find a quiet, pastoral place in the John F. Kennedy Forest. The first street one hits when arriving in Tel Aviv has always been Laguardia. There are three 9/11 memorials in Israel — and not because of the Israelis or even the Jews who were killed on that day. It is a testament to the bond that Israel feels for America and the American people. A friend of mine who was no great fan of Donald Trump had only praise when the president returned to the White House and began sending war material that had been held up by the Biden administration.

Giving thanks at a minimum requires a person to peer outside of himself. If one believes that he either deserves or has earned everything, then why should he say, “thank you”? If someone paid a lot of money for a flight, why should he thank the flight attendant who brings his dinner? On the one hand, he paid for the meal as part of the price of his ticket. On the other hand, he can show some appreciation towards another human being who did his or her best to make life just a little bit more pleasant. She could throw the food tray at him, or they could announce that people can pick up the food on their own. One thing you almost never see from the left or their Muslim friends is gratitude. It’s always complaints, accusations, and demands. They are the most miserable people enjoying the highest standard of living ever created on this planet. It’s a farce to see some anti-fossil fuel ninny or Jew-hating ogre using an iPhone. Israel probably has some tech in it, and coal/oil were used in its manufacture and transport to market. These people are deranged narcissists and can’t see beyond the end of their noses.

While I am glad that a potential attack in Austria was averted, one has to call a time-out and really think about this arrangement. Ireland is competing with Spain and France to be the most antisemitic, Israel-hating country in Europe. Their “leaders” ran to recognize a nonexistent country, “Palestine,” as a reward for Hamas’ murder of 1,200 Israelis. They never stop accusing Israel of genocide and starving the fat Gazan population. They even wanted to remove the name of a former Israeli president and son of the Emerald Isle — and father of the current Israeli president — from a Dublin Park. But, lo and behold, despite a threatened boycott of Israeli tech, Irish police bought an Israeli anti-drone system. My feeling is that there comes a time to stop helping one’s enemies.

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Israel famously removed a brain tumor from Yahya Sinwar, so that he could turn around and orchestrate the mass murder of Jews on October 7, 2023. At what point does Israel identify friends like the US, help them, and remember enemies and tell them to pound sand? Does Israel somehow have a moral obligation to help its enemies? Let’s say that it uncovers a plot through signal intelligence of a plan to blow up a major tower in Riyadh. Does Israel have to pass along this information to the Saudis via the US? Can’t they just buy a lot of popcorn and wait for it to happen? On the one hand, it was obviously good that the planned attack at the Swift concert did not occur. On the other hand, what has Austria done to reduce the anti-Israel hatred in Europe? Why is Israel always driving on one-way streets with unfriendly countries? Israel provides intelligence, tech, and sometimes manpower — like in earthquakes. And all she receives in return are complaints, threats, and boycotts.

One of the more difficult aspects of World War II involved the work at Bletchley Park. There were many plans and attacks that the code-breakers there discovered prior to their occurrence. When the British could send a plane or ship to “accidentally” discover the plans, they would. But there were cases where, under the orders of Winston Churchill, Allied soldiers and sailors died in order to prevent the Germans from knowing that their codes had been broken. I am sure that these were not easy decisions — to sacrifice men and equipment so that they could continue to decipher messages. Estimates say that the work on the Enigma and other coding machines may have reduced the length of the war by a year or two.

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So should Israel send Spain anti-terror tech or critical intelligence? What is the difference between sending some high-tech military gear to France or Iran? Why does Israel provide intelligence to countries like England that blackball its native companies? Will Israel ever get over its battered wife syndrome and start telling its former friends and partners to go pound sand or show public gratitude? Send them flowers before the funerals, and maybe they will come to their senses: choose between the left/Muslim death spiral or work with Israel to be safe and prosperous.

Israel apparently warned the Trump administration of Iranian plans to harm top administration officials. This is the way it should work: Israel is grateful and helps its big friend. I don’t know if it needs to be so forthcoming to losers and ingrates like the leaders of Europe. Churchill didn’t enjoy hiding England’s knowledge, but he did it for a greater good. Israel might wish to learn from him. Reward your friends and let your enemies fend for themselves.

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