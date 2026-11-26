That’s it for Aaron Rodgers. The now-former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, seeking one last hurrah, is out. He was benched late Tuesday night, left the practice facility Wednesday, and then appeared on Pat McAfee’s show, where he unleashed on head coach Mike McCarthy. It was bonkers — a total nuclear barrage that few, if any, sports journalists have seen in their careers. It caps off a choppy relationship between Rodgers and McCarthy that dates to their days in Green Bay. From falling asleep at meetings to not watching tape, McCarthy grilled Rodgers alive (via ESPN):
"It's been frustrating and everybody in that building knows the truth" @AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers #PMSLive https://t.co/4kVhaGWVy5— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2026
#Steelers HC Mike McCarthy on why he's the right guy to be HC after what happened today: "I know how to win! And that's the facts! This is my 3rd program." https://t.co/ohjUE03VwP— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026
Mike McCarthy not addressing any of the rumors and leaving in the middle of the Packers post-game press conference because his assistant has his ice cream sandwich ready for him https://t.co/nwQL0W8SMa— Philly Dawgs (@PHLDawgs) November 25, 2026
"That ship has sailed," Rodgers said of his time with the Steelers.
He said he found out from teammate Pat Freiermuth that he was being benched and still hasn't heard the news from McCarthy.
Rodgers said Freiermuth told him on a phone call, "I can't believe they're doing this," and Rodgers said he replied, "'Doing what?'"
Rodgers said his agent has been in contact with Steelers general manager Omar Khan.
The four-time MVP said that he had extensive conversations with McCarthy over the past two days and that the word "benching" never came up.
Rodgers then went on to recount his past week with McCarthy and said the coach was "snoring" in team meetings and said this was "not an abnormal week."
"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened," Rodgers said.
"... There was some guys early on that didn't like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike didn't want to get to know the defense. At one point I told him, 'You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys.' And he said, 'Well, I don't think I need to.' And I said, 'Well, I disagree with that.' So, a lot of those guys, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we're kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there's some rambling or something, and without even a heads-up, he says, 'All right, one, two, three, Packers.'
"That's what he broke it down on in the locker room."
Rodgers said he and his teammates "looked around going, "What the f---? What is going on? Where's his head at at this point?'"
Multiple league sources corroborated Rodgers' account to ESPN. One source texted: "It's all true." Another source told ESPN that McCarthy "crossed" Rodgers, leading to the quarterback's account Wednesday.
It led to an awkward press conference with McCarthy, where he confirmed some of Rodgers' explosive claims. It’s a total circus. Rodgers was released soon afterward, with the Steelers saying they’re behind McCarthy (via ESPN):
#Steelers HC Mike McCarthy just confirmed he said “1, 2, 3 PACKERS!” at halftime on Sunday — adding that is was an “embarrassing moment.” https://t.co/voIGNxtIxQ— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026
Okay, Rodgers is out. McCarthy should be next. What Aaron said on what's going on in that building is unheard of.— Chris bis (@Therealchrisbis) November 25, 2026
mike mccarthy’s assistant pulling up while he’s napping https://t.co/Iq86eAHl0H— kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) November 25, 2026
Mike McCarthy has the full support of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and will remain their coach after Aaron Rodgers' stunning allegations Wednesday, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Sources told Rapoport and Fowler that the Steelers are standing by McCarthy in the wake of Rodgers' bombshell interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," when the star quarterback accused the longtime coach of sleeping through team meetings.
"Obviously we talk regularly, so they're very in tune with everything that goes on in football operations as far as my job responsibility," McCarthy said of ownership and front office involvement in the decision to bench and then release the four-time MVP. "And I think they do a very good job of communicating back and forth. And so it was clearly my decision, and they have supported me 100%."
This season, the Colts looked like an organization that had no idea what it was doing. The Steelers said Hold my beer.
#Steelers HC Mike McCarthy on why he benched Aaron Rodgers: "There was an ultimatum made, clearly outside of his job description, so it was my decision to bench him." He won't say what the ultimatum was. https://t.co/81PQRXNTtP— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026
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