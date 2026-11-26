That’s it for Aaron Rodgers. The now-former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, seeking one last hurrah, is out. He was benched late Tuesday night, left the practice facility Wednesday, and then appeared on Pat McAfee’s show, where he unleashed on head coach Mike McCarthy. It was bonkers — a total nuclear barrage that few, if any, sports journalists have seen in their careers. It caps off a choppy relationship between Rodgers and McCarthy that dates to their days in Green Bay. From falling asleep at meetings to not watching tape, McCarthy grilled Rodgers alive (via ESPN):

"It's been frustrating and everybody in that building knows the truth" @AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers #PMSLive https://t.co/4kVhaGWVy5

#Steelers HC Mike McCarthy on why he's the right guy to be HC after what happened today: "I know how to win! And that's the facts! This is my 3rd program." https://t.co/ohjUE03VwP

Mike McCarthy not addressing any of the rumors and leaving in the middle of the Packers post-game press conference because his assistant has his ice cream sandwich ready for him https://t.co/nwQL0W8SMa

"That ship has sailed," Rodgers said of his time with the Steelers.

He said he found out from teammate Pat Freiermuth that he was being benched and still hasn't heard the news from McCarthy.

Rodgers said Freiermuth told him on a phone call, "I can't believe they're doing this," and Rodgers said he replied, "'Doing what?'"

Rodgers said his agent has been in contact with Steelers general manager Omar Khan.

The four-time MVP said that he had extensive conversations with McCarthy over the past two days and that the word "benching" never came up.

Rodgers then went on to recount his past week with McCarthy and said the coach was "snoring" in team meetings and said this was "not an abnormal week."

"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened," Rodgers said.

"... There was some guys early on that didn't like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike didn't want to get to know the defense. At one point I told him, 'You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys.' And he said, 'Well, I don't think I need to.' And I said, 'Well, I disagree with that.' So, a lot of those guys, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we're kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there's some rambling or something, and without even a heads-up, he says, 'All right, one, two, three, Packers.'

"That's what he broke it down on in the locker room."

Rodgers said he and his teammates "looked around going, "What the f---? What is going on? Where's his head at at this point?'"

Multiple league sources corroborated Rodgers' account to ESPN. One source texted: "It's all true." Another source told ESPN that McCarthy "crossed" Rodgers, leading to the quarterback's account Wednesday.