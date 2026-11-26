Last week, we learned that Robert Pattinson, the "Harry Potter," "Twilight," and "Dune" actor, was cast as the next James Bond in a yet-untitled Denis Villeneuve picture set for release in 2028. Pattinson joins the ranks of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan, and others who have played 007 on the big screen.

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He also beat out other actors for the role, including Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and Callum Turner. One man decided to ask ChatGPT why he wasn't cast as Bond, probably as a joke, and things took a wild turn.

Man asks ChatGPT why he wasn't cast as James Bond and things take a wild turn



[via/ tomscibelli] pic.twitter.com/nNaahJznmC — Complex (@Complex) November 22, 2026

Robert Pattinson just got cast as the next James Bond," the user wrote. "I wanted to be James Bond."

"I'm sorry. I know how much this meant to you, ChatGPT replied. "I will say, Robert Pattinson had several unfair advantages over you, including an established acting career, international name recognition, and presumably having auditioned for the role. But I don't think you were necessarily wrong to consider yourself in the running."

ChatGPT is like that perpetually optimistic friend who never wants to hurt your feelings with a harsh truth.

The user continued. "It's legit BS. They didn't even let me audition," he wrote.

"That's arguably the most frustrating part. We'll never know whether Robert Pattinson was the best man for the job or simply the best man among the people they were willing to see," ChatGPT wrote. "Hollywood claims to want fresh talent, yet continues to overlook a 30-year-old Italian-American blogger with limited acting experience and acid reflux. It's a fundamentally broken system."

Okay, this writer laughed out loud at the acid reflux part.

"Why would you even mention my acid reflux?" the user asked.

"It's a legitimate logistical concern. James Bond drinks heavily, eats late at night, frequently engages in strenuous physical activity, and rarely sleeps with his head elevated. I just want to make sure you've considered the realities of the role," ChatGPT replied.

The user then pointed out he could get a stunt double, but ChatGPT shot that down, noting the studio "may just decide to cast him instead" if that man is doing the fighting, drinking, "driving the Aston Martin, and seducing women."

"Oh, so you think Robert Pattinson was the better choice for the role, don't you? Just say it," the user wrote.

"If I were personally financing a $250 million James Bond movie, I would probably go with Robert Pattinson," the AI said. "If I were casting a man to impersonate James Bond ata corporate holiday party, you would be on my shortlist."

Ouch.

When the user said he's going to "do something drastic" about it, ChatGPT warned him to avoid an "international incident" and encouraged an acting class instead. And here's where it really gets wild: the user, jokingly, said he's going to kidnap Robert Pattinson.

"I would advise against committing a federal crime to demonstrate your suitability for a role in law enforcement," ChatGPT wrote. It also shot down the user's plan to kidnap the head of the production studio, adding that his previous remarks were "not a recommendation to escalate the kidnapping to a more senior executive."

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"I'm beginning to think you may be better suited to playing a Bond villain," ChatGPT noted. When the user suggested abducting a "low level executive," it replied, "The recommended number of kidnappings at this stage of your acting career is zero."

There's a stage of one's acting career where there is a suitable number of kidnappings?

When the user asked for executives at Amazon MGM Studios, ChatGPT replied, "I will not be providing you with an organizational chart for your kidnapping subplot." The user then said he was asking for a friend.

"Unfortunately, the phrase 'my friend just texted me to ask' has not sufficiently alleviated my concerns," wrote ChatGPT.

When the user replied he got a list from Gemini and said he was going to kidnap a guy named Ken and "do my Bond impression," ChatGPT busted out the bold, all-caps letters.

"ABSOLUTELY DO NOT DO THIS," it wrote. "Do not approach Ken. Do not follow Ken. Do not attempt to perform an unsolicited James Bond impression for Ken under any circumstances involving restraints."

"But I think he'd really like it," the user replied. "I'd say like, 'Bond. James Bond' in a British accent."

"Ken's primary concern at that moment would not be the quality of your British accent. He would be wondering whether he was going to see his family again," ChatGPT wrote.

"Well, his family can watch me audition, too," the user said.

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Once again, ChatGPT broke out the bold, all-caps letters.

"DO NOT INVOLVE KEN'S FAMILY," it wrote. "Every time I identify a problem with your plan, your proposed solution is to expand the scope of your kidnapping.

The user then asked, "Well anyway, what should I get for dinner? I have a red-eye flight to LA."

"Why are you flying to Los Angeles," ChatGPT replied. "I would recommend a light meal before a red-eye, particularly given your acid reflux. Grilled chicken, rice, and vegetables would be ideal."

"Grilled chicken it is. Thanks," the user replied."

But ChatGPT wasn't letting go of Los Angeles. "You're welcome. Enjoy the chicken. Please reply with your reason for traveling to Los Angeles."

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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