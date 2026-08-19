Multiple Sex Offenders Snatched in Latest ICE Arrests: 'Defending the Homeland'

Numerous illegal aliens convicted of serious crimes were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday, including in Minnesota, Texas, and California, Townhall has first learned.

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Mexican national Francisco Javier Garcia-Castillo was arrested in Harlingen, Texas, after previous convictions for illegally coming back into the United States, “manufacture and delivery” of drugs and “concealing stolen property.”

Saul Cedillo-Cedillo

A second Mexican national, Saul Cedillo-Cedillo, was arrested in San Diego, California, after a past conviction for “lewd acts upon a child.”

Honduran national Dilio Otoniel Garcia-Rosel was taken into custody in Cook County, Illinois, after being convicted of “aggravated criminal sexual abuse: greater than 5 years old.”

Dennis Samir Moncada-Castillo

Another Honduran national, Dennis Samir Moncada-Castillo, was arrested in Fairfax, Virginia, as he was previously convicted of aggravated sexual battery against a child younger than a teenager, “propose sex by computer” against a child under 15 years old, and a child under 7 years old.

Laotian national Jabo Noi was arrested in Rochester, Minnesota. He has prior convictions for “first degree criminal sexual assault” as well as not registering as a “predatory offender.”

“Every single day, the brave men and women of ICE are arresting and removing criminals from American communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, sexual predators, and other dangerous illegal aliens,” Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin stated.

“Under the Trump Administration, DHS is enforcing the law, deporting illegal aliens, and defending the homeland. It’s no wonder crime rates have reached historic lows. We will always put the safety of the American people first,” he continued.

A DHS spokesperson told Townhall that “in President Trump’s first year back in office, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations.”

“As of August 4, we have now deported over 1 million illegal aliens and arrested over 1 million illegal aliens,” the spokesperson added. DHS data indicates that there were roughly 51,000 arrests in ICE in July alone, according to ABC 7 New York.

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