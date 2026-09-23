Multiple Rapists, Convicted Murder Arrested in Recent ICE Activity

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests on Wednesday included multiple convicted rapists and a murderer who are in the United States illegally, Townhall has learned first.

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Nearly 51,000 arrests were made by the federal law enforcement agency last month, which was an increase from just over 50,000 in July and around 44,000 in June, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are risking their lives to arrest and remove illegal aliens from our communities. Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and other dangerous criminals,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

“President Trump made a promise to the American people that he would Make America Safe Again, and DHS is delivering on that promise. We will never apologize for arresting and removing illegal aliens who should never have been in America in the first place," he continued.

Esteban Enriquez-Munoz

Mexican national Esteban Enriquez-Munoz had prior convictions for assault, robbery, and murder, according to DHS. He was arrested in Orange County, California.

A second Mexican national, Jorge Avila-Velez, was arrested in Passaic, New Jersey, as he was previously convicted for “possessing, viewing, or controlling 1,000 to 100,000 items of child sexual abuse material.”

Viengxay Chaleunphong

Laotian national Viengxay Chaleunphong was arrested in Woburn, Massachusetts, as he had been convicted on three counts of raping a minor and “assault and battery” on a minor under 14 years old, the department noted.

In Sussex County, Delaware, Jendrick Ordonez-Calate was arrested and had a rape conviction. He is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally.

Moroccan national Hamza Boufnichal was arrested in northern Virginia on Tuesday, as he has been convicted on charges of “false identification,” “grand larceny,” as well as “assault and battery” and “obstruction.”

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