



The Cornell story has gone into hibernation. Granted, this is a sticky story; it will take time and serious people to re-examine all the evidence. That won’t happen, not with New York AG Letitia James leading the prosecution. It captured national headlines in September but later died down as more facts emerged.

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In October 2024, Jane Doe engaged in a consensual night of drug use and group sex at a local fraternity. She later used the phrase “our bodies, our choice” to describe the event, then claimed it was rape after being disinvited from a fraternity Halloween party.

Around that time, word spread about what they did. Could Doe have reneged on consent? Sure, and that’s a problem, but the evidence suggests that didn’t happen. In 2025, a Title IX investigation was conducted, and no charges were filed. In September 2026, Doe defeated a civil suit.

A tranche of files was released, and then nothing. Other stories about sexual assaults were also in the news. Some said it was a psyop for the midterms, to jack up the single white female vote. As it turns out, that was necessary, as white working-class voters drifted to the Democrats by double digits, which, coupled with every demographic shifting by similar margins, led to a blue blowout.

Still, the case should be investigated, but for now, it doesn't look like this is some heinous crime. A girl had a wild night at a fraternity party; she got hurt after being disinvited from the party, and then went down the road she went down on. In the meantime, the media showcased once again that they cannot be relied on to cover these stories accurately. The ghosts of the Duke lacrosse story still linger.

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