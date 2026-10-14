ICE Arrests Multiple Convicted 'Public Safety Threats' on Tuesday Alone

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested multiple criminally convicted illegal aliens on Tuesday, Townhall has first learned.

Salvadoran national Wilver Ever Albayero was arrested in Signal Hill, California, after he was previously convicted for “sex with a minor three years younger.”

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Wilver Ever Albayero

Filipino national Joshua Gabriel Car Hombrebueno was taken into custody in Alexandria, Virginia, after he was convicted for “two counts of videotaping undressed persons” without their permission.

Guatemalan national Julio Alberto Lopez-Carahui had a prior conviction of “assault and battery on a family/household member,” and he was arrested in Troy, New Hampshire.

Two Mexican nationals were also arrested. Roque Calihua-Cruz was arrested in Twin Falls, Idaho, and he had a conviction for “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

Roque Calihua-Cruz

Jaime Martins-Olivera had a prior conviction for “conspiracy to distribute cocaine.” He was taken into custody in Dallas, Texas.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested pedophiles, sexual predators, domestic assailants, and other public safety threats from our communities,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

“While sanctuary politicians allow illegal aliens to freely roam their streets, we will continue to hunt down, arrest, and remove these criminals who should never have been here in the first place,” he added.

Townhall recently reported on the deportation of multiple suspected gang members, as the Trump administration continues its illegal alien deportation efforts. Roughly 51,000 individuals in the U.S. illegally were arrested in August alone, according to DHS.

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