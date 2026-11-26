How many times must we witness the first black president, Barack Obama, whip out the race card? This is the latest.

While speaking at a forum to welcome the incoming freshman House Democrats, Obama said:

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"One of the things that always struck me each time I did it — and I did eight of them — you go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, everybody looked the same.

"I mean, it's like a golf country club on one side, and then you got, on the Democratic side, you just had America." The audience laughed.

Was Obama saying that because most House Republicans are white — even worse, are mostly white men — it is a result of intentional exclusion by the GOP? Was he saying white Republican House members, because of their race and gender, are, by definition, not "America"?

During Obama's presidency, there were three black House Republicans on that party's side of the aisle as he walked down to deliver his State of the Union speech. After Obama's presidency, more blacks were elected to the House. Did Obama, in the interest of de-country clubbing the House Republican side of the aisle, support any of these black Republicans? No.

When I ran for governor of California, Obama not only refused to endorse me; he participated in an anti-Elder attack ad.

Of course, an Obama endorsement of black Republicans — just because they are black — makes as much sense as black Republicans endorsing Obama just because he's black. It's about the policies and principles that candidates support.

Therefore, why imply, as Obama did, that the Republican Party unfairly or in some nefarious, if not racist way excludes blacks as would happen at a whites-only golf country club? Is there a secret handshake, a password or a requirement to pay initiation dues that prevents blacks from joining the GOP and running for office?

What's preventing blacks from supporting low taxes, light regulations, tough-on-crime policies and a peace-through-strength foreign policy? What's stopping blacks from viewing the Democrat Party as largely responsible for the modern welfare state that has incentivized women, disproportionately black, to marry the government and has incentivized men, disproportionately black, to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to and for the lives they bring into the world?

What's stopping blacks from joining the tough-on-borders party, given how unskilled illegal aliens — and that's most of them — create competition for jobs that might be otherwise held by blacks and whose unlawful presence puts downward pressure on the wages of blacks?

What's stopping blacks from joining the pro-life party, given that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over one-third of aborted babies are black? Only one House Democrat voted against the Women's Health Protection Act, which proposes to establish a federal right to abortion.

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Finally, there is a contradiction in complaining about a white "country club" party while simultaneously accusing black Republicans of being sellouts and race-traitors, subject to the put-down "skinfolk ain't kinfolk."

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30), a black House member, attacked Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19), who is black and now the Florida governor-elect, for pointing out the percentage of out-of-wedlock black births is higher today than during Jim Crow. In response to this sad but true statement, Crockett said:

"The fact that you're sitting around talking about 'life was better under Jim Crow,' like, is this because you don't understand history? Or literally it's because you married a white woman and so you think that whitewashed you?"

This is no different from former Vice President Joe Biden telling a black broadcaster, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

For the eight years of his presidency, Obama made one racially divisive statement after another. The "golf country club" comment is just the latest.

By the way, according to GolfNewsNet.com, "Both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have accepted membership at Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida."

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Country Club Magazine — that's what it's called — says the initiation fee for Floridian National is $150,000, with annual dues of $25,000. This brings the number of private golf clubs to which Obama reportedly belongs to four.

How "racially diverse" are these private golf clubs? To what degree do its members look like "America"? Maybe someone will ask Mr. Obama.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an "Elderado," visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on X @larryelder.

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