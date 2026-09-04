The Biden Administration Released This Brazilian Illegal Alien, Now a Massachusetts Woman Is Dead

While Democrats compete with one another to out-hate ICE, the open-border policies of the Biden administration are having serious, deadly real-world consequences for innocent Americans and their families. In Massachusetts, Brianna Connolly is the latest victim of uncontrolled mass immigration.

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She was killed in her home by illegal alien Flavio Alcantar Dias, who is from Brazil. Dias strangled Connolly following an "altercation" at her home. She was 33 years old.

Massachusetts woman strangled to death by Brazilian illegal immigrant who was released into US by Biden https://t.co/t29BYPRNYf pic.twitter.com/ZZcvFVFkZE — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2026

Here's more:

Federal authorities say they arrested an illegal immigrant accused of strangling a woman to death inside her Massachusetts home on Tuesday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say Flavio Alcantara Dias, 43, is an illegal immigrant from Brazil who was released into the US under former President Joe Biden’s administration, despite previous arrests for DUI and aggravated assault. “Alcantara Dias illegally entered the United States in April 2019. In October 2024, an immigration judge granted Alcantara Dias’ motion to terminate his immigration hearings based on a technicality, bringing his immigration case to an end despite his criminal history and unlawful presence in the United States. He was then released into the country by the Biden administration,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Dias allegedly told authorities the altercation stemmed from him wanting to have sex with Connolly, who refused, and he claimed the two had been using drugs prior to Connolly's death.

DHS notes that seven of the top ten safest cities in the country cooperate with ICE and honor ICE detainers.

The New York Post also shared pictures of Connolly's family crying in the courtroom during a hearing in Dias' case.

If we had just made it easier for this drug-using murderer to come here legally, this wouldn't have happened, according to the Cato Institute.

We can never let Democrats unleash this hell on our country again. https://t.co/egM1fQ7rIy — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) September 3, 2026

They plan to, but only orders of magnitude worse.

Until the moment he strangled her to death, the open-borders crowd would have told you that he shouldn’t be deported because he hadn’t committed the violent crime yet and had only just invaded the country and committed a federal crime https://t.co/StcuJ1TeNe — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 2, 2026

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He was just trying to contribute to America!

It shouldn't be, and it doesn't have to be.

The left is completely fine with sacrificing your family to have open borders.



They do not care. It’s for the greater good of their future communist utopia. https://t.co/CanQ59TIB1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 2, 2026

Marcus Coleman recently called Democrats out to their faces, saying they have no sympathy for the Americans harmed by their policies. His daughter Dalilah, was five years old when the car she was riding in was struck by an 18-wheeler driving by an illegal alien. She was left with permanent, severe disabilities.

Brianna Connolly is dead.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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