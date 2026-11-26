Don’t go into Thanksgiving Day grumbling and black-pilled. Go in cheerful, excited, and most of all, thankful. Yeah, thankful. I know we got creamed at the midterms and that a bunch of communists are taking over not only Capitol Hill but some of our most beloved free states. I know that Iran is still Iran, and that affordability has not yet returned. I know that your retirement accounts took a beating that was only mildly mitigated by the Nvidia board forgiving the misuse of Jensen’s Huang.

Advertisement

But advocating for being thankful is not the result of some Pollyannaish delusion. Refusing to give in when faced with hardship is the only valid life strategy. It’s the only one that brings success. Be thankful for what you’ve got and then get to work getting more. Be especially thankful that our enemies are even dumber than our allies.

I never understood pessimists. That’s not because I think everything’s going to work out great. I’ve written a dozen novels – get my latest, "American Warlord" – about how things go completely to hell, so it’s not as if I’m someone who turns away from bad things. I try to be objective. I try to see things as they are. I fight on the battlefield they drop me on. Being a pessimist just seems like the easy way out. No one ever won by taking the easy way out.

Yeah, things can look down, but things turn around. Everything’s a cycle. You know, like the dirty hippies used to sing, turn, turn, turn. Right now we are in mourning for the destruction of our congressional majorities, not that they did much in the last year, but we would prefer to have them rather than not have them. And there are a lot of people are dooming about how it’s going to be years before we even have a chance to come back. But jump into your handy-dandy time machine – OK, it’s going to be a little while before AI makes time machines, but you know that’s coming – and go back two years. You were hearing the same sort of stuff. You were hearing the same sort of negativity. It’s just that it was the Democrats assuring themselves that they were royally screwed. And two years later, here we are. We’ve done the political Parent Trap.

I don’t want to minimize the problems we’ll face. We’ll face a lot of them, and there are risks. Gooey Republicans might find common cause with Democrats for shoving some version of amnesty down our throats. President Trump might not be able to end this Iran war with an unequivocal victory. The economy could flounder – the Democrats certainly want it to and will do everything they can to screw us over. But it doesn’t make sense to take counsel of your fears. Never prepare for failure. Fight for success and prepare to seize more success thereafter.

Conservatives tend to have a dim view of humanity, since they aren’t delusional leftists full of utopian nonsense. It’s not unusual for cons to find the cloud behind the silver lining. For a long time, before Ronald Reagan came along, conservatives never seemed to be happy. But Ronald Reagan was happy. He was an optimist. He was the Shining City on the Hill guy. And it was not, as his critics insisted, because he was dumb. He wasn’t dumb. He was a smart, serious guy who understood the criticality of morale. Like Napoleon, who famously said (and I am paraphrasing here) that 75 percent of success in battle is morale, he understood that you’re never going to win if you don’t think you can win. When you don’t think you can win, you stop trying to win. You just prepare yourself for the next loss. And then – surprise – that loss you anticipated comes to fruition.

The power of positive thinking is real. How many teams have you seen go out on the field muttering how they suck and they’re going to lose, then walk back off victorious? Not many.

Advertisement

The fact is that we have options and opportunities. What we have to do is be thankful for them and use them wisely. Remember, when you are suffering a setback in battle, your job is to rally, retake the initiative, and counterattack. Well, we lost one hell of a battle in the midterms. Now we’ve got to rally, retake the initiative, and counterattack.

Yes, I know that some of our forces are weak and lame. But enough about Sen. John Thune (R-SD). We got some outstanding senators and congressmen out there who can take the fight to the enemy. We’ve also lost a bunch of the garbage losers who’ve been holding us back. It’s a smaller caucus, to be sure, but there are fewer per capita GOP jackasses to get in the way. And that’s not all. We’ve got a Supreme Court that believes in our Constitution. Obviously, we’ve got the White House and therefore the executive branch. Plus, we’ve got top-notch contenders for 2028. We should be thankful for all that. And we should be thinking about how best to exploit these advantages.

We should be especially thankful for our enemies. This is a big one. This is crucial. The Democrats may have stumbled into success in the midterms with polling favorability on par with herpes, but they are a disaster. It was pure dumb luck – they were lucky the GOP was so dumb. These are not genius-level Bond villains stroking their cats in their volcano lairs. This pathetic party is a stunning collection of pinko mediocrities who won not because of what they are saying, but because they weren’t Republicans. Yep, they’ve got a big majority in the House, most of them having taken Republican seats by just a few votes. This makes these stolen seats prime candidates for recovery next time. Sure, they could play it smart and promote a moderate, common-sense agenda that pushes legislation that will provide real relief to real people. Or they could do exactly what Democrats do and spend all their time futilely trying to impeach Donald Trump, trying to raise taxes on productive people, and trying to outlaw cisgenderism.

Advertisement

Donald Trump has the opportunity to position himself as the voice of reason opposing the inevitable excesses of the ideologically unmoored Democrats. He can also position himself as Mr. Economy and spend this time talking about new factories, new regulatory cuts, and new opportunities, instead of that stupid reflecting pool. No one cares about the damn reflecting pool right now, although we should all be thankful that his work in Washington has started to make it a capital we can be proud of again.

I was struck by the positive outlook of the folks on the Salem/Townhall Gulf of America cruise last week. I was thinking it was going to be a Viking death ship complete with funeral pyre for our ruined conservative dreams. But no. People understood we got beat, but they were looking for the next fight, and therefore the next victory. No black-pilling. No dooming. No whining.

I’m not proposing you be satisfied with what we’ve got. We can always get more in terms of freedom, security, and prosperity for our country. But what we have isn’t nothing. What we have is not by chance. It’s by the hard work of millions of Americans over hundreds of years, as well as the favor of divine Providence. Yeah, we have problems, but we are Americans, and we’re not going to be defeated by the kind of losers who oppose us. That’s something we should be thankful for every single day.

Kurt’s new action-packed conservative novel, “American Warlord,” has been unleashed!

Get it now and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.