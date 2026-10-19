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David Crowley Just Admitted His Campaign Isn't About Helping Wisconsin. It's About This Instead.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 1:45 PM
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David Crowley Just Admitted His Campaign Isn't About Helping Wisconsin. It's About This Instead.
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

This is quite the admission from the David Crowley campaign. Instead of focusing on affordability and lowering taxes, Crowley of course is talking about all the massive spending programs he's going to enact as governor — billions for universal childcare, expanded BadgerCare (Wisconsin's version of Medicaid), and a "Fair Deal for Renters" act. Crowley doesn't see taxes as a burden, and he's raised them every year he's been Milwaukee County Executive.

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But none of that actually matters. It's all campaign talk. Crowley admitted that the entire purpose of this election is to destroy MAGA.

"This election is about making sure that we move forward together," Crowley said. "Because we're going to need one another. Because our job is not just to defeat Tom Tiffany and get a Democratic trifecta. It's to defeat the MAGA agenda and the MAGA legacy forever."

That means open borders. But we already know that Crowley will be an accomplice of illegal aliens, including the criminals who do things like run down innocent Wisconsinites who are crossing the street. That's what illegal alien Elmer Jose Cardona Bustillo did in Fond du Lac County last week. He hit a 50-year-old woman with Down syndrome as she crossed the street, in a crosswalk. She was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

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That's the plan. Angie Nixon said as much last week, too.

All voters should.

Crowley has made this entire election about President Trump.

It's about punishing the millions of Wisconsin voters who elected Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024.

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David Crowley has no intention of making things affordable. He will not lower taxes. He will not address crime. He will not make our communities safer, our schools better, or move the state forward. He will exact revenge on Wisconsin Republicans.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TAXES
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