David Crowley Just Admitted His Campaign Isn't About Helping Wisconsin. It's About This Instead.

This is quite the admission from the David Crowley campaign. Instead of focusing on affordability and lowering taxes, Crowley of course is talking about all the massive spending programs he's going to enact as governor — billions for universal childcare, expanded BadgerCare (Wisconsin's version of Medicaid), and a "Fair Deal for Renters" act. Crowley doesn't see taxes as a burden, and he's raised them every year he's been Milwaukee County Executive.

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But none of that actually matters. It's all campaign talk. Crowley admitted that the entire purpose of this election is to destroy MAGA.

CROWLEY: "This election is about... destroying the MAGA legacy forever."



That's his priority over lowering property taxes, ending utility rate increases, and making homes affordable. pic.twitter.com/vqV9mmiiWh — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 16, 2026

"This election is about making sure that we move forward together," Crowley said. "Because we're going to need one another. Because our job is not just to defeat Tom Tiffany and get a Democratic trifecta. It's to defeat the MAGA agenda and the MAGA legacy forever."

That means open borders. But we already know that Crowley will be an accomplice of illegal aliens, including the criminals who do things like run down innocent Wisconsinites who are crossing the street. That's what illegal alien Elmer Jose Cardona Bustillo did in Fond du Lac County last week. He hit a 50-year-old woman with Down syndrome as she crossed the street, in a crosswalk. She was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Someone else from DSA party said his goal was to “put every MAGA f*cker in jail”. So heed the left’s warning, and wake up and vote Red!!! — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) October 16, 2026

That's the plan. Angie Nixon said as much last week, too.

I prefer Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates to talk about they will benefit me and the state, not about political vendettas. https://t.co/GhuJO9QXeZ — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) October 16, 2026

All voters should.

CROWLEY: "This election is about... destroying the MAGA legacy forever."



What the f**k?



I once again proclaim Crowley is running AGAINST Trump.

Tom Tiffany is running FOR Wisconsinites. https://t.co/YCEAd8vJKa — RightWI (@RightWI1776) October 16, 2026

Crowley has made this entire election about President Trump.

Not about better public schools.

Not about lowering taxes.

Not about lower energy rates.

Not about more/better jobs.

Not about a better future for Wisconsin. https://t.co/ZZWGmG00UL — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) October 17, 2026

It's about punishing the millions of Wisconsin voters who elected Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024.

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Tom Tiffany: Running across all 72 Wisconsin counties, talking about lower property taxes, utility costs, and making life more affordable for Wisconsin families.



David Crowley: I hate the President.

(Focused on protecting a political legacy)



One is talking about Wisconsin… https://t.co/ZIelLa37jh — Tyler Welsch (@TylerWelschWI) October 16, 2026

David Crowley has no intention of making things affordable. He will not lower taxes. He will not address crime. He will not make our communities safer, our schools better, or move the state forward. He will exact revenge on Wisconsin Republicans.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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