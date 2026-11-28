As with anything involving these stories, we’ll have to wait and see. Yet the trail of evidence here is pretty damning, and we’ve known about this for years: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) committing immigration fraud, among other things, has been an open secret. It also didn’t become a subject of inquiry for the Trump Justice Department — Obama’s and Biden’s DOJs also investigated Omar.

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The anti-American, terrorist-sympathizing Minnesota Democrat had her D.C. residence raided in October, during which her laptop, passport, and cellphone were seized. Her staff reportedly changed her birth date, claimed her father was not fleeing persecution, and said she married her reportedly gay brother. It’s a mess, and a grand jury has been empaneled. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Friday that an indictment is coming soon, as investigators have her on “both fronts” (via Newsweek):

BREAKING: Fox News reports that a federal grand jury is hearing evidence in a case involving Rep. Ilhan Omar. https://t.co/YNX8Wjbwo2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 27, 2026

🔴 James Comer says an indictment of Ilhan Omar is “coming” amid a federal criminal investigation — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 27, 2026

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said he believes Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar could be indicted, as a federal grand jury reportedly hears evidence in an investigation into her family’s immigration history and finances. “I think an indictment’s coming,” the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's Finnerty on Wednesday. “They’ve got her on two fronts: first of all, the immigration fraud. That’s something that the Department of Justice and Homeland Security have been working together on. The other is the welfare fraud." […] Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to confirm what charges Omar could potentially face, when asked by Newsweek at a press conference on Tuesday. "I can't talk about whether we may file charges at some later date about anybody," he said.

Here we go?

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