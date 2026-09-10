Wisconsin's Property Tax Levies Just Saw Biggest Jump in 20 Years and Democrats Are to Blame

If you own a home in Wisconsin, you've probably noticed that your property tax bills have gone up. In fact, Wisconsin's property tax levies just had their biggest jump in two decades. It's crushing family budgets and if David Crowley wins it's only going to get worse.

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There's one reason and one reason only the property tax situation is so dire: Democrat Gov. Tony Evers.

🚨Wisconsin property tax levies just saw their biggest jump in nearly 20 years.



David Crowley raised property taxes five times in Milwaukee County and will keep the 400-year property tax hike.



On day one, I’ll call a special session to end it and lower property taxes. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 10, 2026

According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Evers' underhanded and slimy 400-year tax hike is to blame for the jump. If you didn't hear this before, here's how that happened: Wisconsin has a line-item veto, which allows a governor to make changes to legislation that reaches his desk, including crossing out lines or adding sentences. Evers used that power to change the phrase "2024-2025" to "2024-2425" and codified four millennia of tax increases.

Here's more:

According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, levies are up 5.8% on the latest bills. The state’s total property value has now topped $1 trillion. Democratic candidate David Crowley said, “I’ve delivered for working Wisconsin families that includes lowering property taxes and making housing and childcare more affordable and accessible. I will consider the long-term investments we can make and work with the legislature to bring costs down for all Wisconsinites.” Republican candidate Tom Tiffany said, “Lowering property taxes will be one of my top priorities as governor. On day one, I will call a special session to end the 400-year property tax hike and give Wisconsin homeowners certainty that their property taxes won’t keep climbing year after year.”

Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) even admitted property tax bills were the highest since 2018.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum specifically cited the 400-year property tax increase as the reason.



Tom Tiffany will end it and never use the veto power to raise your taxes.



David Crowley will keep it and supports keeping the veto power to raise taxes.



The choice is clear. https://t.co/6lB6lTp7ss pic.twitter.com/I4PlXn0WIS — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 10, 2026

David Crowley raised property taxes in Milwaukee County five out of six years. The one year he didn't, he jacked up the county sales tax. That means Milwaukee County residents are paying more in sales taxes and property taxes than the other 71 counties. He will not lower property taxes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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