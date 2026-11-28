Imagine stepping onto a plane and learning that both the pilot and the co-pilot finished in the bottom 10 percent of their class. Not that either pilot is unintelligent; it is simply that they were not able to excel academically in the courses that were necessary to ensure the safest possible flight for passengers.

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Why did the airline hire them? Could it be internal and external pressures to diversify its workforce? Yet, a hard-to-substantiate analysis of every U.S. commercial flight crash with onboard fatalities attributed to pilot error since 2000 claimed that while women and minorities represented less than 10 percent of pilots, they were factors in four out of eight crashes. More study is needed, especially because the airlines themselves do not maintain such statistics. Still, one has to wonder.

If even a shred of evidence indicates that women and minority pilots have inferior flying records, would airlines still put such pilots at the helm of multimillion-dollar aircraft, carrying 200 to 300 people for hours on end, day after day, year after year? In today’s woke world, regrettably, the answer is yes.

The Bridge Is Out

Suppose you're driving over a bridge. Unbeknownst to you, it was constructed by an engineer who barely made it through college and graduate school, finishing in the bottom five percent of the class. Thousands of cars cross this bridge, so what could be the problem?

You are aware that bridges do fail, and in any given year nearly 150 bridges collapse. Perhaps one in your own town gave out in the last year at a crucial time of the day, and cars spilled into the water. Would the thought of taking a different route to work, a different route home, or a different route when going shopping cross your mind?

What follows is perhaps the most egregious example of preferential hiring and promotions.

Brain Fodder

You need to undergo brain surgery. You have little choice; the situation is critical. Then you learn about the doctor who will perform this highly delicate, life-changing, life-threatening procedure.

The doctor acts like a DEI hire, finishing near the bottom of the medical school class and scoring poorly in the crucial subject areas that will now make a huge difference in your life. Would you protest? Would you seek a different brain surgeon? Would you put off the surgery altogether, as risky as that would be for you?

Whether it is airline pilots, civil engineers, or brain surgeons, merit matters throughout our society. School Daze

We should all want the best students to be accepted to discerning colleges that admit only a certain percentage of applicants. In the case of Ivy League schools such as Princeton, Harvard, or Cornell, merit has been thrown out the window. Instead, students are accepted based on nebulous factors — a disheartening development.

In a few years, many such students will enter the economic mainstream. In the various professions to which they gravitate, it's only a matter of time before you are impacted.

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For a nation, our nation, to have many thousands of students graduating who do not have the requisite knowledge, skills, and/or even the basic smarts to perform adequately, all of society suffers.

DEI Stomping Grounds

In government today, DEI hires are legion. In one federal agency after another, staggering percentages of employees have been hired with less-than-admirable academic credentials.

Some people will argue that such hiring addresses past injustices and that many employees who lack academic credentials can perform well in a government post. However, is this truly the case? Are our government systems any less important than those in the private sector?

If America lets down its standards in one academic institution, in one profession, and in one industry after another, the long-term results cannot be favorable. Across the country, we have students who graduate high school with reading skills below the fifth-grade level. We have students who cannot do simple math, whereas in China and other competing nations, fourth- and fifth-graders are already tackling algebra, geometry, and, in some cases, calculus.

Wokeism, Stoked by White Guilt

Why has America succumbed to a system that promotes and hires those who, quite plainly, are not qualified? Has white guilt, the major contributor to Wokeism, infected so much of our society that we're willing to see its destruction in the name of not appearing racist or biased? The answer appears to be yes.

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A huge, unhealthy slice of academic administrators, government agency hiring authorities, and private-sector HR executives gives the green light to people who are simply not qualified. It’s all done virtually in the quest of somehow making society richer through diversity. Unintended, if otherwise predictable, consequences prevail.

As citizens and consumers, we increasingly find ourselves short-changed in every aspect of society.

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