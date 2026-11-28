The Trump administration has proposed kicking millions of people off a program who don’t qualify, and one Democrat is furious.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on November 10 submitted a proposed reform to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that would end the “Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility” policy that has let ineligible people sign up for government benefits. The reform could save taxpayers as much as $100 billion over the next decade.

Advertisement

In 2009, states started expanding eligibility for benefit programs and added nearly 45 million more people.

Many states tweaked their Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility, which is often higher than the statutory standards for SNAP, so people who earn above the income limits can often still receive taxpayer benefits — even some millionaires.

As of December 2025, 46 states are currently using BBCE to expand eligibility to households that receive non-cash TANF benefits of nominal value. Of those, 37 states have gross income limits higher than the SNAP gross income limit, and 41 states have no resource limit at all, according to the USDA.

Trump is pulling the plug on outrageous food-stamp scam — to save us $100B https://t.co/XOcvLNACyg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 27, 2026

The @VP is right: States have let more than 7.4 million people onto food stamps who don't qualify. @SecRollins is moving to close the loophole, and FGA's @ingramlaw explains in the @nypost why it matters for the truly needy. — The FGA (@TheFGA) November 28, 2026

7.4 million ineligible people are receiving food stamps — including literal millionaires and people with Ferraris and Lamborghinis. President Trump's War on Fraud & Corruption is ending this scam. — Jonathan Ingram 🇺🇸 (@ingramlaw) November 27, 2026

Ferraris and Lamborghinis have no business on the food stamp rolls. Glad to see @VP calling it out. Read @ingramlaw's @nypost op-ed on how to fix it. — Nick Stehle (@nstehle) November 28, 2026





The elimination of Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility is an absolute game-changer. BBCE has allowed fraudsters to rip off taxpayers in SNAP for decades. The @WHFraudTF with @usda and @SecRollins are closing this loophole to secure these programs for Americans who need them, not illegals and fraudsters. 🇺🇸 — Scott Brady (@ScottBradyPA) November 28, 2026

🚨 WOW: It's just been confirmed that President Trump's move to shut down a major food stamps loophole against ineligible people will SAVE US $100 BILLION DOLLARS — NYP Major SNAP fraud has also been cracked down on in recent months, and some states were TRYING TO HIDE DATA, shielding fraud 🤯 USDA announced it will end "Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility," which 42 states use to skip SNAP's income and asset limits They found 5.4 million recipients in households with too many assets to qualify and another 2 million with incomes that are TOO HIGH The Foundation for Government Accountability estimates closing it saves about $10B a year, or $100B over a decade Close every loophole. No more waste, fraud and abuse — DOGE IT ALL 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 27, 2026

Advertisement

🚨 🚨 🚨 A new Trump Administration rule could rip SNAP benefits away from 6.3 million people, including nearly 1.8 million kids. This is a five-alarm fire, and I’ll fight like hell to prevent this rule and reverse the SNAP cuts from the Big, Ugly Betrayal bill. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) November 27, 2026

Suzan wants you mad. Here's what she left out. Those 6.3 million aren't being "kicked off." Trump's USDA says they're OVER the income and asset limits Congress wrote into law. They only got on through a loophole. Here's how it works in Washington. Family of 4. Own a company. The company owns your rentals, your trucks, your boat. Pay yourself $66K a year. Congrats. You qualify for food stamps. The state doesn't count the company. Doesn't count the rentals. Doesn't count the boat. Washington threw out the asset test. How? The state counts a WEBSITE as welfare. Seriously. Use it and you're "eligible." Closing that loophole saves $44.6 BILLION. And starting in 2028 Washington has to chip in about $100M a year for SNAP. On top of a $4B budget hole. So who's cruel? The guy enforcing the law... or the people handing food stamps to a guy with a boat and sending you the bill? Oh and Suzan? When SNAP benefits were stuck in the shutdown last November, the bill to fund them came to the floor. She voted NO. While she was running the DCCC. Spare us the tears. — Matt Marshall (@Matt4_Liberty) November 27, 2026

Advertisement

Trump is shutting down the biggest food stamp loophole in the country. It’ll save taxpayers more than $100 billion over the next decade. Mainstream media and Democrats have spent the last two weeks lying about it. They called it a cut to the poor. The truth is it only removes people who don’t meet the legal requirements. While it was first announced November 10, it hasn’t been talked about honestly for its positive effects until now. The special interests who’ve been profiting from the stolen food stamps didn’t want the gravy train to end, so they stayed quiet. The scam is called Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility. In 42 states, someone can get a flyer, a brochure, or a link to a hotline and instantly qualify for SNAP. No real income check. No real asset test. The result is more than 7.4 million people receiving benefits they don’t qualify for, including households with high incomes, large assets, and non-citizens. Nearly all of the misspending—82%—runs through this loophole. The Agriculture Department announced the proposed rule on November 10. It doesn’t need new legislation from Congress. USDA is using its existing authority to stop states from treating a pamphlet as a “benefit” that unlocks food stamps. The rule is open for comment until December 10 and is expected to take full effect by 2029 if finalized. It restores the income and asset limits Congress already set. This doesn’t touch people who actually qualify. It stops the automatic enrollment of people who don’t. Closing the loophole saves about $10 billion a year. That’s money that stays with working Americans instead of funding a system designed to grow itself. Welfare should go to people who need it. Trump is finally enforcing that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 27, 2026

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.