At approximately 9:31 AM local time on Saturday, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Los Angeles.

The U.S. Geological Survey identified the earthquake as located four miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach. According to NBC4 Los Angeles, two more earthquakes followed – one a magnitude 3.0 and the other a 2.5. USGS has been measuring further aftershocks.

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Mayor Karen Bass released a statement that read in part: "As a precaution, please be prepared for aftershocks: Drop, Cover, and Hold on until shaking stops. Protect your head and neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture, near a sturdy interior wall, and away from windows and doorways."

[17:30:41 UTC] #earthquake M5.4 (preliminary) detected at 28 km from Los Angeles, US. Download the app Earthquake Network from https://t.co/hNdHhYeXVG to receive real time alerts on your smartphone https://t.co/MqeKdpFpa9 — Earthquake Network (@SismoDetector) November 28, 2026

While there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, videos began popping up on X showing fire and smoke billowing from what is being speculated is a Chevron refinery.

BREAKING: A large fire and thick smoke are visible at the Chevron refinery following a magnitude 4.7 earthquake Los Angeles County, California. https://t.co/OxgIGUYH8i — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 28, 2026

Here’s another angle:

Redondo Earthquake! Just felt it and then this large fire started somewhere in Manhattan Beach or El Segundo area https://t.co/nJghYgfBZj — Alex Krause (a19grey.eth) (@a19grey) November 28, 2026

Another camera caught an airplane attempting to land before air traffic control told the pilots to “go around.”

🚨 EARTHQUAKE AT LAX! A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Los Angeles area, and our 24/7 live cameras at LAX captured the shaking as it happened! Watch the moment it was captured live on the Airline Videos Live cameras on November 28th, 2026! https://t.co/0qGYXcJyXs — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) November 28, 2026

Windows at LAX shattered:

WATCH: Broken windows at Los Angeles International Airport after 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit the region https://t.co/hz1z6HmRZt — BNO News (@BNONews) November 28, 2026

This piece will be updated as more information comes in.

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