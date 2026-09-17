If Elected WI Governor, David Crowley Would Be an Ally and Accomplice of Illegal Aliens

Under Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin has generally not cooperated with ICE and federal immigration enforcement. Evers has even actively resisted the efforts of the Republican-controlled legislature to mandate cooperation.

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Thanks to Evers and his anti-ICE policies, illegal alien crime has gripped the Dairy State, including several cases in the past few weeks. In Brown County, Yeison Steven Tarazona-Hernandez was arrested for rape, child enticement, and exposing genitals to a child. He has an immigration detainer hold. Guillermo Robledo-Flores was also arrested in Brown County for strong-arm rape and child enticement. He too has an immigration detainer hold.

In Kenosha County, David Gaspar Raymundo-Perez was sentenced to 16 years in prison for possession of child pornography. In Trempealeu County, the DOJ says thrice-deported illegal alien Jamie Carvajal-Juarez had previous criminal convictions for illegal entry and spent five months in federal prison. He also has pending cases involving alleged methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer, and multiple OWI counts.

Jesus Javier Jurado Garcia is an illegal alien from Mexico who was charged with illegally voting as a noncitizen after he voted in the November 8, 2022, federal election.

But if you think things are bad now, they'll be even worse under David Crowley. Crowley has vowed not just to be an ally to illegal aliens; he would be an accomplice.

If Crowley is elected governor, he would direct state agencies not to work with federal immigration authorities.

David Crowley agrees with Francesca Hong: Illegal alien criminals should be free to roam the streets of Wisconsin.



Not a dime's worth of difference. pic.twitter.com/SaQgJemHzt — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 3, 2026

He also told the local ABC affiliate WISN-12 that he doesn't see "any scenario where we would want to partner with ICE." He supports the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office policy of not honoring ICE detainers or assisting federal law enforcement. He would also bar law enforcement from asking about immigration status.

Crowley would also give driver's licenses and in-state taxpayer-subsidized college tuition to illegal aliens.

Do you support giving driver's licenses to illegal aliens?



*David Crowley raises his hand*



Do you support giving taxpayer-funded college tuition to illegal aliens?



*David Crowley raises his hand*



Do you think law enforcement should be banned from asking about immigration… pic.twitter.com/k6T3ZbtAR3 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 12, 2026

Crowley has a long history of demonizing ICE and protecting criminal illegal aliens. He condemned ICE for arresting illegal aliens and described the arrests as "inhumane actions." Following those multiple ICE arrests, Crowley said he and others were "exploring legal options" against ICE and federal agents.

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Crowley has instructed the public in how to resist ICE immigration enforcement, too. Last January, Crowley posted guidelines on Facebook telling people they do not have to open the door, to demand a warrant, and to ask for agents' names and badge numbers. In April 2025, Crowley supported a ban on ICE operating in the Milwaukee County courthouse. In another Facebook post, Crowley issued a statement that read in part, "The Milwaukee County Courthouse stands as a cornerstone of justice where residents come to seek information, resources and fair participation in the legal process. An attack on this safe, community-serving space undermines public trust, breeds fear among citizens and staff, and disrupts the due process essential to our courts."

Crowley also wants to use the tax dollars of hardworking Wisconsin families to provide legal aid to illegal aliens, launching a community resource hub to direct illegal aliens to legal support and other community resources to protect them from deportation. And he co-authored legislation that would give in-state tuition rates to illegal aliens (2019 Assembly Bill 413).

In addition, he backed legislation that would prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, introducing 2019 Assembly Bill 484 with other Democrats to codify those anti-ICE policies statewide. He also used taxpayer funds to lobby for anti-ICE legislation related to Assembly Bill 57.

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“David Crowley has always put criminals first, and that includes criminal illegal aliens," said Republican Tom Tiffany. "He has said he would not just be an ally, but an accomplice to illegal immigrants. His agenda includes blocking cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and giving illegal immigrants driver’s licenses and taxpayer-subsidized college tuition."

"Wisconsin families should come first. We should not reward illegal immigration while tying the hands of the men and women in law enforcement who are trying to keep our communities safe," Tiffany continued.

He added, "David Crowley wants to take Milwaukee County’s immigration policies statewide and turn Wisconsin into a sanctuary state. I won’t let that happen. As governor, I will make sure state and local law enforcement work with federal authorities to remove criminal illegal immigrants and keep Wisconsin families safe."

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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