Americans are increasingly frustrated with the cost of healthcare. Insurance premiums, deductibles, prescription drugs and medical bills have placed an enormous financial burden on families, employers and taxpayers. It is understandable that voters are looking for solutions.

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The only solution that progressive politicians are advocating for is Medicare for All (MFA). This is an appealing political slogan, but its proponents have yet to adequately address the enormous financial and practical challenges involved in implementing such a system. But enticing promises are not necessarily sound public policy and just might be trading one set of problems for another.

The issue is healthcare affordability, not necessarily the insurance mechanism through which it is financed. Insurance coverage and healthcare costs are related, but they are not the same thing. Expanding coverage does not automatically reduce the underlying cost of medical services. Universal insurance coverage and affordable, accessible healthcare are not the same thing.

Medicare for All represents a fundamental restructuring of the American healthcare system. Before embracing such drastic change, Americans deserve answers to some basic questions: What exactly would such a program cover? What happens to private insurance? How would it be financed? And most importantly, would the system have sufficient hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers to meet the needs of 340 million Americans? The federal government currently finances approximately 47 percent of healthcare through Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, VA, Active-duty military, Indian Health Service, and Obamacare market subsidies. In fiscal year 2015, this amounted to approximately $2.2T or 31.2 percent of the entire federal budget, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The remainder of healthcare financing comes from employers or individuals. Providing additional healthcare coverage to those Americans would be expensive. The actual costs are difficult to determine, but the Mercatus Center at George Mason University estimates that the incremental increased costs would exceed $2T annually. Based on historical estimates of healthcare costs, this is likely a gross underestimate.

The advocates for MFA have failed to explain how to pay for it. Taxing the rich, another part of the progressive agenda, would fall far short of covering the cost of such a program, meaning every taxpayer would be on the hook. The only other way to make MFA function is by restricting services available to patients. This may happen directly when bureaucrats make medical decisions instead of patients. Or it may occur indirectly as the system adjusts to lower reimbursements for services. The expected consequences to follow would be hospital closures and physicians leaving the workforce, resulting in longer waiting times to see a doctor and a reduction of resources, leading to diminished care.

We do not know how MFA will impact union members who were promised excellent healthcare benefits in lieu of better salaries. We do not know how seniors will be affected when the Medicare system absorbs every American. As stated, the problem is that healthcare costs too much, not a problem of who pays for it. This is where the focus should be. Healthcare costs can be brought down with some specific reforms without blowing up the system. Competition in healthcare is lacking. There are regulatory barriers that prevent new providers and insurers from entering the marketplace. Hospitals have been given the power to consolidate, which reduces competition. They also get paid substantially more for services compared to their counterparts. This incentivizes the hospitals to buy physician practices, enhancing their revenue and further decreasing competition. Paying the same for procedures, regardless of where the service is provided, would be a good start to level the playing field.

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There are currently 36 states that have Certificate of Need laws, which also serve to prevent competition in the marketplace. New entities cannot open without approval by bureaucrats who are aligned with large hospital systems. Elimination of these laws would encourage competition and price de-escalation.

Price transparency has often been mentioned as a means to drive costs down, but strict enforcement has been lacking.

Direct primary care is a subscription healthcare delivery model that provides affordable care for millions of Americans. There have been barriers impeding its widespread adoption, but, coupled with a catastrophic insurance policy, it can reduce healthcare coverage costs substantially.

The one area where government might take an expanded role in healthcare would be to develop targeted subsidies or other safety-net programs for individuals who, through no fault of their own, cannot afford healthcare costs. Patients with cancer or diseases whose treatment might be out of reach financially might qualify for such programs. It would be a tremendous mistake to confuse the high cost of healthcare with the question of who pays for it. Transferring the financial responsibility from employers and individuals to the federal government does not, by itself, make healthcare less expensive. It simply changes who receives the bill.

America needs healthcare reform, but reform should focus on the underlying causes of escalating costs: inadequate competition, excessive regulation, market consolidation, and a lack of meaningful price transparency. We should encourage innovation, expand consumer choice, and provide targeted assistance to those who genuinely cannot afford necessary care.

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The objective should be affordable, accessible healthcare for all Americans, not simply a new system for financing an increasingly expensive one. Medicare for All may sound like an answer, but before fundamentally restructuring American healthcare, we should first consider whether there are better ways to solve the actual problem.

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