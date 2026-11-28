Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says that taxing billionaires can solve society’s problems, including Medicare for All, universal childcare, and more.

Sanders called for Congress to raise the minimum wage, expand Social Security, scrap the cap on taxable income, and restore traditional defined benefit pension plans. He called "the explosion of extreme wealth" a major problem.

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Sanders called on the government to take more money from people to fund these programs. The lawmaker has three houses and has a net worth of over $1 million. He could give away his money to help others. But instead, he encourages the government to seize the wealth of other people.

Four Nobel Prize-winning economists said the explosion of extreme wealth is the major social fact of our time. They’re right. We are at a pivotal moment in history. Never before in human history have so few people held so much wealth and so much power. And never before have we seen such an unprecedented level of greed, arrogance and irresponsibility on the part of the world’s ruling class. Here is the good news: leaders from around the world are finally starting to wake up. This week, elected officials and economists from around the world – including four Nobel prize winners – came together in Paris for a “Summit Against International Oligarchy”. As the summit’s proclamation stated, “The explosion of extreme wealth is the major social fact of our time … We are sounding the alarm: billionaires are a threat to our democracies.” They are right. And that is exactly why I organized, along with other progressives, the Fight Oligarchy tour last year which brought out more than 340,000 Americans in 27 states. As members of the summit point out, in 1987 the wealth of the richest 0.0001% amounted to the equivalent of 3% of global gross domestic product (GDP). Since then, these 3,000 households have seen their fortunes grow to 17% of global GDP. At this moment, we live in a world where the top 1% owns more wealth than the bottom 95% of humanity and the gap between the very rich and the poor is growing wider and wider. Think about it. After all of the wars and revolutions over the last 250 years, after all of the carefully drafted constitutions and hard-fought elections, after all of the wonderful speeches that politicians around the world have given, the top 1% owns more wealth than the bottom 95% of humanity. In country after country, we are seeing unprecedented income and wealth inequality. We see it in America today, where the top 1% now owns more wealth than the bottom 93% and one man, Elon Musk, owns more wealth than the bottom 53% of American households. We see it in Russia, where the latest figures indicate that the wealthiest 500 people in that country control more wealth than the bottom 99.8% of their people. We see it in France, where more than one out of five children live in poverty, while 53 billionaires own more wealth than the bottom half of the population. We see it in Africa, where in recent years, nearly 850 million people have struggled with food insecurity, while just four men own more wealth than the bottom 50% of the people on that continent. Yes. Four men own more wealth than half a continent. We see it in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, where a handful of families have unbelievable wealth and power while most of the work done in those countries is performed by impoverished and powerless migrant laborers. But it’s not just massive income and wealth inequality. It is oligarchs’ control over the global economy. It is oligarchs’ control over much of the media and what people see, hear and read. It is oligarchs avoiding taxes by stashing trillions of dollars in offshore tax havens around the world while the children in their native countries go hungry. And what are the political implications when the very rich get much richer while working people struggle and feel more and more powerless? The answer is clear. If people no longer believe that their government is responding to their needs, many of them will give up on democracy and move towards authoritarianism. And it’s not just Trumpism in the United States. It’s the growth of extreme right-wing parties in Germany, France, the UK and elsewhere. All over the world, people are asking a very simple question: why should I continue to vote for the same old, same old political parties when my job has been shipped overseas, my factory has been automated, my credit card interest rate is now 25%, I’m unable to retire with dignity, and my children will likely have a lower standard of living than I do – all while the top 1% have never, ever had it so good? As the country with the most billionaires, a record 989, including 15 of the top 20, the US has a major role to play. Bottom line: if we are going to improve the lives of working people and protect democracy, the new Democratic majority can no longer continue the failed status quo policies that have devastated so many of our people throughout our country. This election was about change, real change, and that’s what Democrats must deliver. Now is the time to take on Big Money and fight for an economy that works for all, not just a few. Yes. We need a wealth tax on billionaires to substantially reduce child poverty, build affordable housing, protect our seniors and invest in the needs of working families. Yes. We need to guarantee healthcare as a human right by passing Medicare for All. Yes. We must raise the minimum wage to a living wage – at least $20 an hour – and make it easier for workers to join unions by passing the Pro Act. Yes. We must strengthen public education and make higher education available to all, regardless of income. Yes. We must make sure that AI and robotics benefit working families and not just enrich a handful of big tech oligarchs. Yes. We must ensure that everyone in America can retire with dignity by expanding social security, scrapping the cap on taxable income and restoring traditional defined benefit pension plans. The new Democratic majority in Congress must act boldly and with an unprecedented sense of urgency. The crises facing our country and the world are much too dangerous to be ignored, or to be dealt with through tepid half-measures. At this pivotal moment in American history, let us move forward together to take on and defeat a powerful, greedy and corrupt ruling class. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 28, 2026

At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, billionaires must pay their fair share. Under my 5% billionaires wealth tax we would: -Enact universal childcare -Expand Medicare for dental, vision & hearing -End homelessness -Raise starting teacher pay to $60K Let's do it. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 27, 2026

Sanders has served in Congress for 36 years. He's never run a company that served the needs of millions of people, like Elon Musk's Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company, or Starlink.

The problem with expanding Social Security is that we already can't fund the program fully. The Social Security trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2032, when it would only pay out 78 percent of benefits.

JUST IN: Bernie Sanders declares the explosion of extreme wealth is the “major problem of our time.” — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 28, 2026

Not reading all that old man, but your net worth has increased 50-fold in the past decade. You can solve that problem by redistributing your wealth. Nothing stopping you. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 28, 2026

Bernie Sanders, the anti-oligarchy socialist, clawed his way into the top 10% of U.S. wealth ($2.55M+ threshold) the old-fashioned way: Senate paycheck, bestselling books roasting capitalism, and three houses. Irony so thick you could tax it. 😂 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) November 28, 2026

#News Sen. Bernie Sanders, who travels around criticizing billionaires, oligarchs and wasting money has spent $53 million from donors on private jets, payments to his family-run nonprofit, book purchases from his own publishers, payroll for his son and other questionable things. FEC filings for Friends of Bernie Sanders detail his spending. Sanders has spent years attacking wealthy people and private luxury. However, while he criticizes the rich, the multi-millionaire is spending tens of millions on private travel, a nonprofit founded by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders and stepson David Driscoll, purchases of his own books, and salary for his son Levi Sanders. Critics point out that the 85-year-old is refusing to retire because of his cycle of money laundering donor funding into his luxurious lifestyle, his family's NGO and his son's salary would come to a screeching stop. 💲Filings show Sanders spent about $562,000 on private jets in the 2025–26 time period where he was on his Fighting Oligarchy tour. 💲Since 2017, Sanders has spent more than $1 million on private jets. 💲Sanders claims that flying private is “the only way you can get around” when the schedule includes multiple large rallies in a week. 💲He added there would be “no apologies.” 💲He has given more than $575,000 to the Sanders Institute, which is the nonprofit started by his wife and son. His son makes a 6-figure salary at the NGO. 💲Sanders has spent $370,000 buying copies of his own books from his publishers since 2017. 💲 Between 2011 through 2022, Sanders' political committees bought about $843,000 worth of his books, while he earned $2.5 million in advances and royalties. Critics say this is classic money laundering. 💲Sanders gets a book deal on the expectation that he will purchase more than $1 million of his own books. He gets the advance, then uses donor money to pay for the books. Overall sales increase; royalties are generated; Sanders gets paid even more. 💲Since 2024 he's paid his other son about $115,000 in regular salary payments to Levi Sanders of Claremont, New Hampshire. 💲He has reimbursed himself for $1.21 million. 💲He paid advisors, labeled consultants, $1.7 million. 💲Sanders has spent nearly $800,000 on hotels Republicans say Sanders is a hypocrite. He preaches giving money to the poor, sharing the wealth, redistributing wealth, and taxing the rich, yet he spends tens of millions of dollars a year, funneling money into his family, and himself, while staying in luxury hotels and flying on private jets. Should a senator who rails against oligarchs and millionaires be spending $53 million ($5.3 million a year) in less than a decade? #ChristinaAguayoNews — Christina Aguayo (@ChristinaNewstv) November 28, 2026

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