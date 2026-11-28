The American Freedom Law Center has asked U.S. District Court Judge Linda V. Parker to bar the City of Dearborn and Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud from using public property and taxpayer money to promote Islam and celebrate Ramadan while city resident Margot Cleveland’s civil rights lawsuit proceeds.

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AFLC filed the motion for a preliminary injunction on November 25 so the court can rule before the City expends additional taxpayer funds to promote Ramadan, expected to begin around February 8, 2027.

Cleveland sued Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud in September.

“For at least two years running, Dearborn and its mayor have used public funds to promote Islam and religious practices associated with Ramadan,” said Robert J. Muise, AFLC co-founder and senior counsel. “We’re asking the court to act now, before the City and its mayor continue their public-funded promotion of Islam in violation of the U.S. Constitution.”

Cleveland, a practicing Catholic who has lived in Dearborn since 2007, is senior legal correspondent for The Federalist. In April 2025, after seeing “Ramadan Kareem” banners downtown and a lighted crescent moon in Peace Park, she wrote to the City Attorney to ask whether Dearborn would put up Easter and Passover displays. She didn't hear back.

Motion-for-PI-Brief-Cleveland-v-City-of-Dearborn-Filed.pdf by scott.mcclallen





“What I’ve asked is that the city treat Christians and Jews equally,” Cleveland told Fox News Digital after AFLC filed the lawsuit on September 17.

The lawsuit says that Dearborn spent more than $6,000 on the Peace Park crescent and hundreds of dollars on signs and printing for the Mayor’s iftar, the meal that breaks the daily Ramadan fast — a religious observance for Muslims. In 2026, the City added crescent-and-star lights to municipal streetlights. At the May 19 City Council meeting, Cleveland asked the Council to use a small part of its budget surplus for Easter and Passover banners and a menorah for Peace Park. The Council adopted its budget without funding the displays she requested.

AFLC argues that Dearborn’s decision to fund one faith’s observances while repeatedly denying comparable recognition to others violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. “Having refused for more than a year to extend equal treatment, the City should be enjoined from continuing its preference while this case proceeds,” AFLC wrote in its brief.

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“The Mayor said the Ramadan lights reflect ‘who we are as a city.’ Dearborn’s Christians and Jews are part of that ‘we,’ and their taxes helped pay for those lights, too,” said David Yerushalmi, AFLC co-founder and senior counsel. “Why should it take a federal lawsuit to get City Hall to answer a request for the equal treatment of Christians and Jews?”

The proposed injunction would bar the City from putting up Islamic religious displays on municipal property, acquiring additional displays, or using City funds or personnel to promote Islam or Ramadan, including through City-funded iftars. Dearborn residents, mosques and community groups would remain free to celebrate Ramadan and put up their own displays.

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