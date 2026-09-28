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David Crowley Heads to California Tonight for High-Dollar Fundraiser With Kamala Harris, Sean Penn

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 11:30 AM
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David Crowley Heads to California Tonight for High-Dollar Fundraiser With Kamala Harris, Sean Penn
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

While most Democrats are asking former Vice President and failed Presidential candidate Kamala Harris to stay far, far away from their midterm campaigns, Milwaukee County Executive and Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Crowley is embracing her. In fact, Crowley is slated to attend a VIP fundraiser tonight, hosted by Kamala Harris. Hollywood leftist Sean Penn is reportedly among the attendees as a "special guest."

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VIP seats are $20,000 and other levels go down from there, with a guest paying $500 to attend. But Crowley wants to make things affordable for Wisconsinites.

Sure seems that way.

Of course, Crowley is being outspent and out-fundraised by Republican Tom Tiffany, so this smells of desperation.

Yes, he has been. He was in D.C. twice this month to ask for money from national Democrats.

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Because Crowley aligns with socialists.

Nothing screams "working class" like a $20,000 a plate fundraiser.

Democrats from Alaska to Kansas are putting as much distance between them and Kamala Harris as they can. David Crowley just told everyone he's right in line with Harris, who lost the state of Wisconsin to Donald Trump in 2024.

The Tiffany campaign issued a press release on the fundraiser:

Not only is Crowley asking people to fork over an insane amount of money to be in his presence, but he is also continuing to push tax hikes at a time when affordability is top of mind for most Americans.

The Crowley administration has requested a 26 percent tax hike for 2027. David Crowley’s budgets have raised property taxes five of the last six years, and he nearly doubled the sales tax in Milwaukee County.

From his support for benefits for illegal immigrants to higher taxes, it’s clear Crowley wants to bring California-style policies to Wisconsin.

"I’m running to make life more affordable for Wisconsin families by cutting taxes, keeping our communities safe, and returning the budget surplus to the people of Wisconsin. David Crowley wants to bring the California playbook to Wisconsin: higher taxes, more crime, and higher prices. Wisconsin can’t afford that, and as governor, I won’t let it happen," said Tiffany

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It's clear California Democrats like Kamala Harris are trying to buy the Wisconsin governor's race. Wisconsin cannot afford to import the radical, far-left policies of Sacramento, policies that have driven a once-great state into the ground.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | WISCONSIN
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