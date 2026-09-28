David Crowley Heads to California Tonight for High-Dollar Fundraiser With Kamala Harris, Sean Penn

While most Democrats are asking former Vice President and failed Presidential candidate Kamala Harris to stay far, far away from their midterm campaigns, Milwaukee County Executive and Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Crowley is embracing her. In fact, Crowley is slated to attend a VIP fundraiser tonight, hosted by Kamala Harris. Hollywood leftist Sean Penn is reportedly among the attendees as a "special guest."

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New: Fmr VP Kamala Harris is holding a CA fundraiser for David Crowley on Monday, per invite. #wisconsinGov pic.twitter.com/hEbX3pHQY9 — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) September 26, 2026

VIP seats are $20,000 and other levels go down from there, with a guest paying $500 to attend. But Crowley wants to make things affordable for Wisconsinites.

So Crowley is OK with Penn's rhetoric? pic.twitter.com/DE4ZUxfyXm — FloridaGoddess (@FloridaCece) September 27, 2026

Sure seems that way.

Further proving @DavidCCrowley doesn’t care about Wisconsinites. Instead of being in the state talking to voters 38 days before Election Day, he’s taking vacation to fundraise with the coastal billionaires! https://t.co/ehLCmxhEMh — Chad Doran (@doranchad) September 26, 2026

Of course, Crowley is being outspent and out-fundraised by Republican Tom Tiffany, so this smells of desperation.

It all makes sense now why Crowley isn’t on the campaign trail.



He isn’t crisscrossing the state talking and shaking every hand.



He’s been making trans continental flights between CA and DC. https://t.co/evyKoziW0c — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) September 26, 2026

Yes, he has been. He was in D.C. twice this month to ask for money from national Democrats.

Why is David Crowley flying to California to fundraise with a dictator sympathizer? https://t.co/G2Tt36DLU6 pic.twitter.com/Ryi43FWG4Y — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 27, 2026

Because Crowley aligns with socialists.

Ah yes. @DavidCCrowley. Man of the working class. Hobnobbing with Sean Penn for $500-$20,000 a plate. https://t.co/oDFA1Hy2YS — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco__Knight) September 26, 2026

Nothing screams "working class" like a $20,000 a plate fundraiser.

Just imagine giving Kamala money after she blew over a billion dollars on nothing.



Crowley does fit right in with that though. https://t.co/bgKrchvkk3 — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) September 26, 2026

Democrats from Alaska to Kansas are putting as much distance between them and Kamala Harris as they can. David Crowley just told everyone he's right in line with Harris, who lost the state of Wisconsin to Donald Trump in 2024.

The Tiffany campaign issued a press release on the fundraiser:

Not only is Crowley asking people to fork over an insane amount of money to be in his presence, but he is also continuing to push tax hikes at a time when affordability is top of mind for most Americans. The Crowley administration has requested a 26 percent tax hike for 2027. David Crowley’s budgets have raised property taxes five of the last six years, and he nearly doubled the sales tax in Milwaukee County. From his support for benefits for illegal immigrants to higher taxes, it’s clear Crowley wants to bring California-style policies to Wisconsin.

"I’m running to make life more affordable for Wisconsin families by cutting taxes, keeping our communities safe, and returning the budget surplus to the people of Wisconsin. David Crowley wants to bring the California playbook to Wisconsin: higher taxes, more crime, and higher prices. Wisconsin can’t afford that, and as governor, I won’t let it happen," said Tiffany

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First, David Crowley was in D.C. rubbing elbows with wealthy elites. Now, he’s off to California.



Tomorrow, @DavidCCrowley heads west for a $20,000 VIP fundraiser with Kamala Harris and Hollywood socialist Sean Penn.



Wisconsin doesn’t need Crowley’s California-style policies. https://t.co/Kvi9Xsly7x — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 27, 2026

It's clear California Democrats like Kamala Harris are trying to buy the Wisconsin governor's race. Wisconsin cannot afford to import the radical, far-left policies of Sacramento, policies that have driven a once-great state into the ground.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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