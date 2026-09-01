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David Crowley's 'Wisconsin That Works for All' Looks Like a Socialist's Dream

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 12:00 PM
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David Crowley's 'Wisconsin That Works for All' Looks Like a Socialist's Dream
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

David Crowley, the Democrat Milwaukee County Executive running for Governor, says he wants a "Wisconsin that works for all." But what he means is, a Wisconsin that's run into the ground thanks to his tax-and-spend policies. As Milwaukee County Executive, Crowley has raised property taxes on the hardworking people of the county five of six years. The one year he didn't raise property taxes, he raised the county sales tax to one of the highest in the state. He celebrated that by eating cake like the Dairy State version of Marie Antoinette.

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His vision for a Wisconsin that works for all means giving handouts to the unions by repealing Act 10 (and right-to-work legislation), jacking up the price of everything by raising the minimum wage, and — apparently — universal basic income.

Act 10 has saved Wisconsin taxpayers and school districts billions by making unions pay their fair share into retirement and health insurance costs. We thought Democrats were all about people paying their fair share, but that's not the case. They're in favor of taxpayers paying more for food, housing, transportation, and property while making working-class folks pay ever-increasing union dues to bloated, corrupt unions.

As for universal basic income, Crowley was light on the details, but told the Cap Times he wants it.

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Wisconsin only has seven billionaires living here. Is he going to tax them? Who does he tax if those billionaires leave the state, as they'll likely do?

That's right: the working and middle classes. That means you'll have to get a second job to pay your bills while your taxes go to give some freeloader a basic income, on top of free rent, free food, and all the other socialist freebies Crowley wants to hand out.

This will play really well with the 71 other counties that aren't Milwaukee.

People will flee the state in droves.

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It would be an economic disaster for Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County residents know Crowley's policies would be a disaster for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin cannot afford David Crowley, and voters need to know affordability is off the table if he wins in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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