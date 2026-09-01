David Crowley's 'Wisconsin That Works for All' Looks Like a Socialist's Dream

David Crowley, the Democrat Milwaukee County Executive running for Governor, says he wants a "Wisconsin that works for all." But what he means is, a Wisconsin that's run into the ground thanks to his tax-and-spend policies. As Milwaukee County Executive, Crowley has raised property taxes on the hardworking people of the county five of six years. The one year he didn't raise property taxes, he raised the county sales tax to one of the highest in the state. He celebrated that by eating cake like the Dairy State version of Marie Antoinette.

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His vision for a Wisconsin that works for all means giving handouts to the unions by repealing Act 10 (and right-to-work legislation), jacking up the price of everything by raising the minimum wage, and — apparently — universal basic income.

I’m committed to building a Wisconsin that works for everyone. That means creating more good-paying jobs, raising the minimum wage, repealing Act 10, and expanding training and apprenticeship programs for folks just getting started. — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) August 31, 2026

Act 10 has saved Wisconsin taxpayers and school districts billions by making unions pay their fair share into retirement and health insurance costs. We thought Democrats were all about people paying their fair share, but that's not the case. They're in favor of taxpayers paying more for food, housing, transportation, and property while making working-class folks pay ever-increasing union dues to bloated, corrupt unions.

As for universal basic income, Crowley was light on the details, but told the Cap Times he wants it.

.@DavidCCrowley wants a "universal basic income" program. He doesn't say who it's for, how much they will receive, for how long, or how much this program will cost, but he told the Cap Times he wants it. And Wisconsinites would be stuck paying far higher taxes to fund it all. pic.twitter.com/CIWgAerZQZ — Chad Doran (@doranchad) August 31, 2026

Wisconsin only has seven billionaires living here. Is he going to tax them? Who does he tax if those billionaires leave the state, as they'll likely do?

That's right: the working and middle classes. That means you'll have to get a second job to pay your bills while your taxes go to give some freeloader a basic income, on top of free rent, free food, and all the other socialist freebies Crowley wants to hand out.

So all of us in Wisconsin get to pay for predominately non-working folks in Milwaukee. Good Grief https://t.co/MaAcrxoFv6 — American Frustration (@wontgiveuphope) September 1, 2026

This will play really well with the 71 other counties that aren't Milwaukee.

David Crowley, by full embracing the repeal of ACT 10, is essentially endorsing astronomical property tax increases. The budget would be busted within a year or two. We just cannot trust David Crowley! https://t.co/sHyk0RcYcr — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) September 1, 2026

People will flee the state in droves.

Let’s take a closer look at this to see why Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is an incompetent fraud.



Creating more good-paying jobs... This is not likely with Crowley’s obsession with raising taxes. See also the item below.



Raising the minimum wage... This would force… https://t.co/RGO2mCT9Tc — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) August 31, 2026

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It would be an economic disaster for Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County residents know Crowley's policies would be a disaster for Wisconsin.

🚨NEW AD: Milwaukee County families have paid enough under @DavidCCrowley.



He nearly doubled the sales tax, making everything from clothes to school supplies cost more.



Now, a Milwaukee County mom and nurse is warning Wisconsin: Don’t let Crowley come for your paycheck next. pic.twitter.com/11M3buXtxj — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 31, 2026

Wisconsin cannot afford David Crowley, and voters need to know affordability is off the table if he wins in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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