With the casting of Robert Pattinson as James Bond in the rearview mirror, and “Dune: Part Three” just a month away, Director Denis Villeneuve can finally begin what may be the most important chapter in his career.

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Amazon allegedly spent $1 billion to wrestle the Bond franchise away from the Broccoli family, who owned and oversaw the franchise for decades. The studio needs this next Bond movie to succeed — and so far, with Pattinson’s casting and one of the most respected directors in Hollywood locked in, everything seems to be moving in the right direction.

But ever since 007 came under new management, there have been fears that the womanizing spy might be castrated — made woke to suit the modern era.

Well, it seems like those fears can be put to rest.

In a recent interview with Time Magazine, Director Villeneuve said he wants to keep the character traditional.

“I will say: I love traditions. I love the unapologetic way the character behaves, the panache. I’m not here to change the DNA of James Bond. I’m here to embrace it, to bring it to the world of today. I’m a hardcore James Bond fan, and I want other fans to have fun watching my film. Of course, it will be tainted by my sensibility. But I wake up every morning with a stupid smile because it’s a world of pure cinematic pleasure.”

Never say never until the project is released (conservatives know all too well the dashed hopes of previous movies), but considering Villeneuve’s filmography, as well as his apparent commitment to keeping Bond traditional, it seems safe to say the franchise won’t be one to fall to the woke mob.

The next 007 installment is expected to begin filming in 2027 with an anticipated 2028 theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Villeneuve's conclusion to his "Dune" trilogy is set to open on December 18, opposite "Avengers: Doomsday" – a box office weekend that will surely live in infamy. And it looks like Warner Bros. has confidence in the film, as the studio is reportedly lifting the critic review embargo nine full days before the release.

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